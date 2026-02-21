The Signature Impact Experience Auction

Hosted by
Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for you and up to six guests.
Sit back and relax while your chef caters to you, from bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up.
Savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends.
Savor a gourmet culinary experience for six guests with a private chef experience in your home.
New York City's most iconic festivities await with an unforgettable holiday experience for two in the heart of the Big Apple.
Choose from three legendary events, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rockefeller Tree Lighting, or New Year's Eve ball drop.
Make the most of your experience with expert trip planning included and overnight accommodations and upgrades available.
Embrace festive cheer in the City That Never Sleeps with your choice of three iconic New York events for 2 guests.
Experience the magic of Disney in a luxe townhome minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.
Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks.
Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex.
Escape to the magical world of Disney with 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a luxury townhome just minutes from Walt Disney World Resort.
Embark on a rejuvenating wellness retreat to your choice of sun-kissed Californian home in Palm Desert or Lake County.
Seek tranquility with peaceful outdoor spaces, a soothing private or resort jacuzzi, and personalized wellness guidance throughout your stay.
Balance relaxation and transformation with therapeutic massages, a one-on-one training session, guided yoga, and a private nutrition consultation included.
Your Californian wellness experience includes 3 nights for up to 4 guests in a cozy cabin in Lake County or a Palm Desert resort home, paired with personalized sessions delivered by licensed professionals.
Embrace the beauty of Barbados with a stay in a contemporary beachfront condo on the sands of Brighton Beach, complete with daily housekeeping.
Soak up island living with a private sea-view balcony or patio and access to residents' amenities, including a rooftop lounge, two shared pools, and a fitness suite.
Unwind beachside with direct access to Brighton's sugar white sands and Bridgetown’s fine dining and cultural landmarks in easy reach.
Your Barbados experience includes 5 nights for up to 4 guests in a modern beachfront condo on the sands of Brighton Beach.
Step into your own private paradise with a stay on a breathtaking private island in Lake Nicaragua.
Indulge in VIP luxury from your modern villa, with a private cook service, pre-stocking, and water taxi transfers included.
Soak up mesmerizing lake views from the infinity pool or explore the island with complimentary kayaks.
Your Lake Nicaragua experience includes 5 nights for up to 8 guests on a breathtaking private island in Nicaragua, Central America.
Immerse yourself in the essence of ‘pura vida’ on your choice of once-in-a-lifetime Costa Rican adventure in Guanacaste or La Fortuna.
Discover majestic natural landscapes or breathtaking beaches paired with a stay in an inviting villa with private swimming pool.
Whichever Costa Rican jewel beckons, embrace relaxation, adventures, and family fun.
Our Winner's Choice experiences let guests choose from a curated selection of unforgettable escapes. Each experience includes handpicked accommodation, elevated amenities, and Premium Guest Services, so winners can sit back and relax in their choice of paradise.
Need to Know
Step into a timeless Tuscan dream with a seven-night stay in one of five centuries-old villas in the Cortona hillside.
Discover the region’s culinary pleasures with a private winery tour, tasting, and cooking class included for all guests.
Discover charming medieval towns and renowned works of art with a bespoke itinerary crafted by your travel experts.
Escape to the Tuscan countryside for seven nights in one of five picturesque Italian villas.
Immerse yourself in Bali's unparalleled beauty with a seven-night stay in a stunning jungle villa for eight.
Relax after a day's exploring in the infinity pool and lush tropical gardens.
Let your villa's dedicated team of staff & chauffeur ensure a seamlessly relaxing stay.
Your Bali experience includes 7 nights for up to 8 guests in a lush tropical oasis in Ubud.
Bring the world's greatest game home with a five-night stay for four guests in historic St Andrews - the birthplace of golf.
Follow in the footsteps of legends with one round included for each guest at the prestigious St Andrews Links.
Enjoy a coveted location steps from the green and close to the town's best bars, restaurants, and historic sights.
Your unforgettable golf experience includes 5 nights for 4 guests in St Andrews, Scotland - the birthplace of the game.
Three luxurious villas in three breathtaking destinations: the Paradise Found Collection transports six to eight guests to the pristine shores of Puerto Vallarta, Tamarindo, or St. Martin.
A tropical oasis, surfer's paradise, or Caribbean haven await.
Indulge in Mexican Pacific luxury with a stay in a breathtaking cliffside villa in Zihuatanejo with daily breakfasts.
Soak up Old World opulence with a private ocean-view infinity pool, expansive open-air living, and daily housekeeping.
Discover the beauty of Mexico’s Pacific coast with Playa la Ropa beach a short walk away and downtown Zihua nearby.
Your Zihuatanejo experience includes 7 nights for up to 14 guests in a majestic cliffside estate overlooking Playa la Ropa in the Mexican Pacific.
