The Signature Impact Experience Auction

Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for you and up to six guests.





Sit back and relax while your chef caters to you, from bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up.





Savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends.





Savor a gourmet culinary experience for six guests with a private chef experience in your home.





Enjoy a thoughtfully crafted bespoke menu tailored to you and your guests

Indulge in mouthwatering dishes, from filet mignon to creamy pancetta risotto

Sit back and relax with ingredient purchase, preparation, service, and cleanup included for a seamless dining experience

Terms and Conditions