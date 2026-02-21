Hosted by

The Signature Impact Experience Auction

Private Chef Soirée (At Home) - 6 Guests
$2,000

Starting bid

Bring the five-star restaurant experience home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for you and up to six guests.


Sit back and relax while your chef caters to you, from bespoke menus to ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up.


Savor mouthwatering dishes crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends.


Savor a gourmet culinary experience for six guests with a private chef experience in your home.


  • Enjoy a thoughtfully crafted bespoke menu tailored to you and your guests
  • Indulge in mouthwatering dishes, from filet mignon to creamy pancetta risotto
  • Sit back and relax with ingredient purchase, preparation, service, and cleanup included for a seamless dining experience

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation
  • Exact menu offerings may vary based on chef availability at the time of reservation as well as any dietary restrictions or preferences.
  • Subject to availability and blackout dates including July 4th, Labor Day, Superbowl Final, Thanksgiving, Christmas, NYE. Extensions are available on request.
Manhattan Moments - 2 Guests
$2,800

Starting bid

New York City's most iconic festivities await with an unforgettable holiday experience for two in the heart of the Big Apple.

Choose from three legendary events, including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Rockefeller Tree Lighting, or New Year's Eve ball drop.

Make the most of your experience with expert trip planning included and overnight accommodations and upgrades available.


Embrace festive cheer in the City That Never Sleeps with your choice of three iconic New York events for 2 guests.

  • Enjoy unbeatable parade views at an indulgent Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade brunch
  • Experience the magic of the Rockefeller Tree
  • Lighting ceremony, including a premium gala dinner
  • Watch the ball drop at iconic Times Square with an upscale New Year's Eve party
  • Embrace your Manhattan moment with trip planning services included from a local New York expert
  • Enhance your visit with overnight accommodations and service upgrades available

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to complete their experience.
  • Subject to availability. Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your New York single-day experience subject to availability and upgrade fees.
  • Fixed event dates and times apply. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, this experience is a Winner's Choice. Trip winners may choose one of the three included experiences upon redemption.
  • Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date.
Disney World Wonder 3Bed/2Bath: 4 Nights - 6 Guests
$4,200

Starting bid

Experience the magic of Disney in a luxe townhome minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.

Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks.

Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex.


Escape to the magical world of Disney with 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a luxury townhome just minutes from Walt Disney World Resort.

  • Discover the magic with one day pass per guest included to your choice from one of four Disney Theme Parks
  • Bring the fun home with exclusive access to your townhome's entertainment complex
  • Shop, dine, golf, or make a splash with 5-acre water park, PGA golf, and on-site restaurants
  • Enjoy access to the state-of-the-art fitness center and sports courts
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Spring Break, Springtime Surprise, July 4th, Thanksgiving, and Christmas and New Year weeks.
  • Please note, your townhome may differ from the images displayed. Townhomes are allocated according to availability. No specific townhome is guaranteed.
  • Transportation, food, and staff gratuities not included unless otherwise specified, customized, or a private island experience
California Wellness Retreat 2Bed/1Bath: 3 Nights - 4 Guests
$4,500

Starting bid

Embark on a rejuvenating wellness retreat to your choice of sun-kissed Californian home in Palm Desert or Lake County.

Seek tranquility with peaceful outdoor spaces, a soothing private or resort jacuzzi, and personalized wellness guidance throughout your stay.

Balance relaxation and transformation with therapeutic massages, a one-on-one training session, guided yoga, and a private nutrition consultation included.


Your Californian wellness experience includes 3 nights for up to 4 guests in a cozy cabin in Lake County or a Palm Desert resort home, paired with personalized sessions delivered by licensed professionals.

  • Unwind with a private or resort jacuzzi surrounded by serene landscapes
  • Soothe body and soul with a private jacuzzi or access to resort pools, hot tubs, and more
  • Elevate your fitness with a one-on-one personal training session tailored to your goals
  • Find balance with a 60-minute yoga session designed to help you breathe, stretch, and unwind
  • Gain insight into your nutrition with a personalized, holistic consultation from a certified nutritionist
  • Sink into total relaxation with two therapeutic massages focused on healing and renewal
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for seamless trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Christmas and New Year weeks, and Indian Wells ATP Pro Tennis Tournament and Coachella Music Festival dates in Palm Desert.
  • Please note, this experience is a winner's choice; winners may choose one of the two featured stays upon redemption. Amenities vary at each property.
  • Transportation, food, and staff gratuities not included unless otherwise specified, customized, or a private island experience
Beachfront Barbados 2Bed/2Bath: 5 Nights - 4 Guests
$4,500

Starting bid

Embrace the beauty of Barbados with a stay in a contemporary beachfront condo on the sands of Brighton Beach, complete with daily housekeeping.

Soak up island living with a private sea-view balcony or patio and access to residents' amenities, including a rooftop lounge, two shared pools, and a fitness suite.

Unwind beachside with direct access to Brighton's sugar white sands and Bridgetown’s fine dining and cultural landmarks in easy reach.


Your Barbados experience includes 5 nights for up to 4 guests in a modern beachfront condo on the sands of Brighton Beach.

  • Soak up breathtaking sea views from your spacious living area with two elegant en-suite bedrooms
  • Sit back and relax with daily housekeeping services included
  • Embrace island time on your private balcony or patio with panoramic beach vistas
  • Enjoy access to upscale residents' amenities, including a fitness suite, two shared pools, and rooftop sky lounge with outdoor fire pit
  • Unwind on powder soft sands with direct access to Brighton Beach and Brandons Beach in easy reach
  • Reach Bridgetown's fine dining, cultural landmarks, and historic charm just a short drive away
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between April 15th and December 15th. Please inquire for details.
  • Images depict multiple condos. Condos are allocated according to availability; no specific condo is guaranteed.
  • Transportation, food, and staff gratuities not included unless otherwise specified, customized, or a private island experience
Private Island Retreat 4Bed/6Bath: 5 Nights - 8 Guests
$6,000

Starting bid

Step into your own private paradise with a stay on a breathtaking private island in Lake Nicaragua.

Indulge in VIP luxury from your modern villa, with a private cook service, pre-stocking, and water taxi transfers included.

Soak up mesmerizing lake views from the infinity pool or explore the island with complimentary kayaks.


Your Lake Nicaragua experience includes 5 nights for up to 8 guests on a breathtaking private island in Nicaragua, Central America.

  • Discover Central America's best-kept secret on an exclusive private island
  • Gaze out over panoramic lake views from the infinity pool and shaded terrace
  • Indulge in VIP service including pre-stocking, water taxi transfers, and a private cook
    Explore the island with kayaks provided, and World Heritage town Granada a short boat ride away
  • Add on spa services, excursions, yoga instruction, and more
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between May 1st and November 30th. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, grocery costs are not included, and will be charged in cash upon arrival. Staff gratuity is not included.
  • Transportation and staff gratuities not included
Discover Costa Rica 4-5Bed/4Bath: 7 Nights: 6-10 Guests
$6,000

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in the essence of ‘pura vida’ on your choice of once-in-a-lifetime Costa Rican adventure in Guanacaste or La Fortuna.

Discover majestic natural landscapes or breathtaking beaches paired with a stay in an inviting villa with private swimming pool.

Whichever Costa Rican jewel beckons, embrace relaxation, adventures, and family fun.

Our Winner's Choice experiences let guests choose from a curated selection of unforgettable escapes. Each experience includes handpicked accommodation, elevated amenities, and Premium Guest Services, so winners can sit back and relax in their choice of paradise.


Need to Know

  • Valid for 24 months. Experience must be booked within 12 months of purchase date. Subject to availability and blackout dates.
  • Transportation, food, and staff gratuities not included unless otherwise specified, customized, or a private island experience
Timeless Tuscany 4Bed/3Bath: 7 Nights: 8 Guests
$6,500

Starting bid

Step into a timeless Tuscan dream with a seven-night stay in one of five centuries-old villas in the Cortona hillside.

Discover the region’s culinary pleasures with a private winery tour, tasting, and cooking class included for all guests.

Discover charming medieval towns and renowned works of art with a bespoke itinerary crafted by your travel experts.


Escape to the Tuscan countryside for seven nights in one of five picturesque Italian villas.

  • Stay in a carefully curated historic home, with private pool and courtyard
  • Enjoy a private winery tour and cooking classes included for all guests
  • Discover world-famous art and architecture with a bespoke travel itinerary
  • Explore the region with day trips to Cortona, Montepulciano, and Arezzo
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel Saturday to Saturday year-round with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
  • Please note, images displayed depict multiple villas. Villas are allocated according to availability. No specific villa is guaranteed, and exact bedroom/bathroom configuration may vary.
  • Transportation, food, and staff gratuities not included unless otherwise specified, customized, or a private island experience
Best of Bali 4Bed/4Bath: 7 Nights: 8 Guests
$7,000

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in Bali's unparalleled beauty with a seven-night stay in a stunning jungle villa for eight.

Relax after a day's exploring in the infinity pool and lush tropical gardens.

Let your villa's dedicated team of staff & chauffeur ensure a seamlessly relaxing stay.

Your Bali experience includes 7 nights for up to 8 guests in a lush tropical oasis in Ubud.

  • Embrace serenity at your stunning Balinese villa enveloped by nature
  • Sit back & relax as your dedicated team of villa staff cater to your needs
  • Discover the delights of Bali with a location near the island's cultural center
  • Explore the island with an 8-hour daily chauffeur service included
  • Escape the heat in the fully-enclosed air conditioned media room
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between September 1st and June 28th with the exception of Easter, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, grocery and gratuity costs are not included.
  • Transportation, food, and staff gratuities not included unless otherwise specified, customized, or a private island experience
St. Andrews Hole-In-One 2Bed/2Bath: 5 Nights: 4 Guests
$8,000

Starting bid

Bring the world's greatest game home with a five-night stay for four guests in historic St Andrews - the birthplace of golf.

Follow in the footsteps of legends with one round included for each guest at the prestigious St Andrews Links.

Enjoy a coveted location steps from the green and close to the town's best bars, restaurants, and historic sights.


Your unforgettable golf experience includes 5 nights for 4 guests in St Andrews, Scotland - the birthplace of the game.

  • Stay in a charming, ocean-view penthouse steps from St Andrews Links and the beach
  • Tee off with one round of golf included at one of seven iconic courses
  • Unwind on your private balcony with sweeping golf course and coastal views
  • Enjoy walking distance to historic landmarks, restaurants and bars, and West Sands Beach
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning


Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between March and October with the exception of Open Championship and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship dates.
  • Please note, availability of the Old Courses is subject to a ballot system and cannot be guaranteed. Advance tee times require a minimum of two people per booking
  • Transportation, food, and staff gratuities not included unless otherwise specified, customized, or a private island experience
Paradise Found 3-4Bed/3-4Bath: 5 Nights: 6-8 Guests
$8,000

Starting bid

Three luxurious villas in three breathtaking destinations: the Paradise Found Collection transports six to eight guests to the pristine shores of Puerto Vallarta, Tamarindo, or St. Martin.

A tropical oasis, surfer's paradise, or Caribbean haven await.

Our Winner's Choice experiences let guests choose from a curated selection of unforgettable escapes. Each experience includes handpicked accommodation, elevated amenities, and Premium Guest Services, so winners can sit back and relax in their choice of paradise.


Need to Know

  • Valid for 24 months. Experience must be booked within 12 months of purchase date. Subject to availability and blackout dates.
  • Transportation, food, and staff gratuities not included unless otherwise specified, customized, or a private island experience
Mexican Pacific Paradise 7Bed/7Bath: 7 Nights: 14 Guest
$11,000

Starting bid

Indulge in Mexican Pacific luxury with a stay in a breathtaking cliffside villa in Zihuatanejo with daily breakfasts.

Soak up Old World opulence with a private ocean-view infinity pool, expansive open-air living, and daily housekeeping.

Discover the beauty of Mexico’s Pacific coast with Playa la Ropa beach a short walk away and downtown Zihua nearby.


Your Zihuatanejo experience includes 7 nights for up to 14 guests in a majestic cliffside estate overlooking Playa la Ropa in the Mexican Pacific.

  • Indulge and unwind with a private infinity pool and plunge pools promising breathtaking Pacific views
  • Savor alfresco dining on the breezy outdoor terrace with daily breakfasts included
  • Take your pick from six intimate Enrique Zozaya-designed ocean-view suites
  • Wander the golden sands of Playa la Ropa beach in walking distance
  • Sit back and relax with daily housekeeping services included
  • Discover downtown Zihua's artisan boutiques and restaurants a short drive away
  • Enhance your Mexican vacation with add-on spa, bartending, and chef services
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between May 1st and October 31st. Please inquire for details.
    Please note, staff gratuities are not included.
  • Please note, this villa comprises six suites and an additional seventh bedroom. Maximum occupancy of 14 Adults.
  • Transportation, food, and staff gratuities not included unless otherwise specified, customized, or a private island experience

