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Red Rock Theatre

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The Sleepy Bear Merch Shop

The Sleepy Bear Tote Bag with Cast Autographs item
The Sleepy Bear Tote Bag with Cast Autographs item
The Sleepy Bear Tote Bag with Cast Autographs
$10

Order a memory! This tote bag features The Sleepy Bear Logo and reproductions of the cast members' Autographs! Order yours today!

The Sleepy Bear Shirt item
The Sleepy Bear Shirt item
The Sleepy Bear Shirt
$20

Order a memory! The Sleepy Bear shirts are available for order. Shirts are blue with a white logo on the front and a small Red Rock Theatre logo under the back collar. Shirts available in Youth S-L; Adult S - XXL.

Cast Designed Stickers item
Cast Designed Stickers
$1

Grab your 9-pack of stickers designed by the cast of The Sleepy Bear!

The Sleepy Bear Cast Photo item
The Sleepy Bear Cast Photo
$5
Limited Edition Cast Designed Bags (The Sleepy Bear) item
Limited Edition Cast Designed Bags (The Sleepy Bear)
$15

Pick your favorite bag!

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