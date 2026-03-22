The Sleepy Bear Merch Shop

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Order a memory! This tote bag features The Sleepy Bear Logo and reproductions of the cast members' Autographs! Order yours today!
Order a memory! The Sleepy Bear shirts are available for order. Shirts are blue with a white logo on the front and a small Red Rock Theatre logo under the back collar. Shirts available in Youth S-L; Adult S - XXL.
Grab your 9-pack of stickers designed by the cast of The Sleepy Bear!
Pick your favorite bag!
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