The SMARTPLAY

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The SMARTPLAY
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The SMARTPLAY's 25th Annual Lead Off Dinner Silent Auction

#2 - Nick Saban Signed Photo item
#2 - Nick Saban Signed Photo
$300

Starting bid

#3 - Joe Namath Signed Photo item
#3 - Joe Namath Signed Photo
$250

Starting bid

#4 - Bo Jackson Signed Mini Football item
#4 - Bo Jackson Signed Mini Football
$125

Starting bid

#5 - Alan Shepherd Collage with Autograph item
#5 - Alan Shepherd Collage with Autograph
$200

Starting bid

Rare! First American to Travel Into Space

#6 - Eddie Mathews Signed Card with SI Mag First issue item
#6 - Eddie Mathews Signed Card with SI Mag First issue
$200

Starting bid

#7 - Brooks Robinson Signed Card Collage item
#7 - Brooks Robinson Signed Card Collage
$125

Starting bid

#8 - Andruw Jones Signed Bat item
#8 - Andruw Jones Signed Bat
$150

Starting bid

#9 - Pete Rose Signed 8x10 Photo item
#9 - Pete Rose Signed 8x10 Photo
$150

Starting bid

#10 - Dwier Brown Signed Photo- Actor from Field of Dreams item
#10 - Dwier Brown Signed Photo- Actor from Field of Dreams
$50

Starting bid

#11 - Braves Legends Signed Photo item
#11 - Braves Legends Signed Photo
$250

Starting bid

Signed by Sheffield, Murphy, Justice, and Andruw Jones

#12 - Chipper Jones Signed Magazine item
#12 - Chipper Jones Signed Magazine
$75

Starting bid

#13 - Ronald Acuna, Jr. Signed Jersey item
#13 - Ronald Acuna, Jr. Signed Jersey
$175

Starting bid

#14 - Carlos Mendoza Signed Mets Jersey item
#14 - Carlos Mendoza Signed Mets Jersey
$75

Starting bid

#15 - Andy Van Slyke Signed Cardinals Jersey item
#15 - Andy Van Slyke Signed Cardinals Jersey
$75

Starting bid

#16 - Roberto Alomar Signed Jersey item
#16 - Roberto Alomar Signed Jersey
$75

Starting bid

#17 - Robin Yount Signed Jersey and Picture item
#17 - Robin Yount Signed Jersey and Picture
$95

Starting bid

#18 - Andruw Jones Signed Photo item
#18 - Andruw Jones Signed Photo
$80

Starting bid

#19 - Phil Niekro Signed World Series Program item
#19 - Phil Niekro Signed World Series Program
$50

Starting bid

#20 - Olympic Stars Signed by 14 Gold Medal Winners item
#20 - Olympic Stars Signed by 14 Gold Medal Winners
$150

Starting bid

#21 - Ohtani Display with Graded Card item
#21 - Ohtani Display with Graded Card
$150

Starting bid

#22 - Charle Sheen Signed Photo+ Book item
#22 - Charle Sheen Signed Photo+ Book
$150

Starting bid

#23 - 4 Hall of Famers item
#23 - 4 Hall of Famers
$80

Starting bid

Brooks Robinson, Lary Doby, Bily Williams, Rollie Fingers

#24 - Sid Bream Signed "Slide " Photo item
#24 - Sid Bream Signed "Slide " Photo
$45

Starting bid

#25 - Bitty Schram Signed Photo item
#25 - Bitty Schram Signed Photo
$85

Starting bid

Bitty Schram Signed Photo-"There's No crying in Baseball"

#26 - Jose Canseco Signed Photo item
#26 - Jose Canseco Signed Photo
$50

Starting bid

#27 - Dale Murphy Signed Photo item
#27 - Dale Murphy Signed Photo
$50

Starting bid

#28 - Artis Gilmore Signed Photo item
#28 - Artis Gilmore Signed Photo
$35

Starting bid

#29 - Chris Sabo Signed SI Magszine item
#29 - Chris Sabo Signed SI Magszine
$45

Starting bid

#30 - Gary Sheffield Signed Photo item
#30 - Gary Sheffield Signed Photo
$45

Starting bid

#31 - 1972 Bama Program item
#31 - 1972 Bama Program
$50

Starting bid

#32 - Tom Seaver Signed Photo with Upper Deck Authentication item
#32 - Tom Seaver Signed Photo with Upper Deck Authentication
$150

Starting bid

#33 - Robin Yount Signed Bat and Picture item
#33 - Robin Yount Signed Bat and Picture
$150

Starting bid

#34 - Lance Parrish Signed Bat item
#34 - Lance Parrish Signed Bat
$125

Starting bid

#35 - Doc Gooden Signed No Hitter Photo item
#35 - Doc Gooden Signed No Hitter Photo
$50

Starting bid

#36 - Bob Feller Signed Photo item
#36 - Bob Feller Signed Photo
$35

Starting bid

#37 - 4 Hall of Famers Signed 11x17 Print item
#37 - 4 Hall of Famers Signed 11x17 Print
$95

Starting bid

B. Robinson, Willie Stargell, Banks, Billy Williams

#38 - Chris Sabo Signed 8x10 Photo
$50

Starting bid

#39 - Gaylord Perry Signed Photo item
#39 - Gaylord Perry Signed Photo
$35

Starting bid

#40 - Brooks Robinson Signed Bat item
#40 - Brooks Robinson Signed Bat
$150

Starting bid

#41 - Shoeless Joe Jackson Seagram's Mirror item
#41 - Shoeless Joe Jackson Seagram's Mirror
$75

Starting bid

#42 - Ryan Klesko Signed bat item
#42 - Ryan Klesko Signed bat
$100

Starting bid

#43 - Yankee Stadium Façade Print item
#43 - Yankee Stadium Façade Print
$75

Starting bid

#44 - 1962 Yankees Custom Made Bat with 5 Signatures item
#44 - 1962 Yankees Custom Made Bat with 5 Signatures
$150

Starting bid

1962 Yankees Custom Made Bat with 5 Signatures-Kubek, Turley, Lopez, Bouton, Arroyo

#45 - Don Drysdale Signed 8x10 Photo- Hall of Famer item
#45 - Don Drysdale Signed 8x10 Photo- Hall of Famer
$55

Starting bid

#46 - Joe Mauer Signed 8x10 Photo item
#46 - Joe Mauer Signed 8x10 Photo
$75

Starting bid

#47 - Vlad Guerrero Signed 8 x 10 Photo item
#47 - Vlad Guerrero Signed 8 x 10 Photo
$45

Starting bid

#48 - Whitey Ford Signed Photo item
#48 - Whitey Ford Signed Photo
$50

Starting bid

#49 - Fergie Jenkins Ball item
#49 - Fergie Jenkins Ball
$40

Starting bid

#50 Reggie Jackson Ball item
#50 Reggie Jackson Ball
$125

Starting bid

#51 Tim Hudson item
#51 Tim Hudson
$35

Starting bid

#52 - Michael Harris Signed Ball item
#52 - Michael Harris Signed Ball
$125

Starting bid

(Star Ledger Newspaper) + Authentic World Series Game 3 Ticket

#53 Juan Marichal HOF item
#53 Juan Marichal HOF
$65

Starting bid

+ Authentic World Series Game 2 Ticket

#55 Bear Bryant item
#55 Bear Bryant
$25

Starting bid

#56 Al Kaline item
#56 Al Kaline
$35

Starting bid

#57 Road to the Top item
#57 Road to the Top
$25

Starting bid

#58 SI Magazine item
#58 SI Magazine
$50

Starting bid

Andruw Jones Signed 8x10 Photo item
Andruw Jones Signed 8x10 Photo
$75

Starting bid

with JSA COA + NY Yankees + Atlanta Braves + 5x All Star + 10x Gold Glove + 434 HR's

#59 - Atlanta Braves 1991-2010 Memorabilia Gift Basket item
#59 - Atlanta Braves 1991-2010 Memorabilia Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

World Series Tickets, WS Programs, LCS Programs, Media Guide, Gameday Programs +++

#60 - Shohei Ohtani - Featured on the Cover of 2016 item
#60 - Shohei Ohtani - Featured on the Cover of 2016
$50

Starting bid

Shohei Ohtani - Featured on the Cover of 2016 Japan Pro Baseball Fan Handbook & Media Guide; Publication is Complete + Near Mint

#61 - Ryan Klesko Autographed 1995 World Series Game 5 Ticke item
#61 - Ryan Klesko Autographed 1995 World Series Game 5 Ticke
$50

Starting bid

Ryan Klesko Autographed 1995 World Series Game 5 Ticket & WS Program (Atlanta Braves vs. Cleveland Indians; Ryan Klesko HR)

#62 - Twenty (20) Hall of Fame Baseball Cards item
#62 - Twenty (20) Hall of Fame Baseball Cards
$150

Starting bid

Twenty (20) Hall of Fame Baseball Cards: All Hall of Fame Players + All Cards Authenticated and Graded by PSA + Binder

#63 - Richard Petty Signed 8x10 Photo item
#63 - Richard Petty Signed 8x10 Photo
$50

Starting bid

Richard Petty Signed 8x10 Photo with JSA Certificate of Authentication: "The King" + NASCAR's All-Time Leader in Races Won

#64 - Rollie Fingers Signed 1973 World Series Game 3 Ticket item
#64 - Rollie Fingers Signed 1973 World Series Game 3 Ticket
$100

Starting bid

Rollie Fingers Signed 1973 World Series Game 3 Ticket & WS Program + Press Photo w/Fingers & Campaneris (Willie Mays' Final Career At Bat)

#65 - Set of 3 Framed Promotional Postcards from Cooperstown item
#65 - Set of 3 Framed Promotional Postcards from Cooperstown
$50

Starting bid

Set of 3 Framed Promotional Postcards from Cooperstown Distillery (Cooperstown, New York - Home of Baseball's Hall of Fame)

#66 - Jab Magazine Collection (5 issues) item
#66 - Jab Magazine Collection (5 issues)
$50

Starting bid

Jab Magazine Collection (5 issues): Includes 1993 premiere issue signed by Cartoonist Tim Spinosi ... Local News Parody based on Mad Magazine

#67 - Vintage First Day Covers & Stamps Collection item
#67 - Vintage First Day Covers & Stamps Collection
$50

Starting bid

Vintage First Day Covers & Stamps Collection: 100 Postcards from the 1950's, 1960's and 1970's... JFK, NASA, Disney, Royal Wedding +++

#68 - 1990 World Series Authentic Game 1 Ticket and Program item
#68 - 1990 World Series Authentic Game 1 Ticket and Program
$50

Starting bid

1990 World Series Authentic Game 1 Ticket and World Series Program: Cincinnati Reds shutout Oakland A's 7-0

#69 - Monte Irvin Signed 8x10 Photo with Beckett COA item
#69 - Monte Irvin Signed 8x10 Photo with Beckett COA
$50

Starting bid

Monte Irvin Signed 8x10 Photo with Beckett COA: Baseball Hall of Fame + Negro League All Star + MLB All Star + NY Giants

#70 - Andruw Jones Signed 8x10 Photo item
#70 - Andruw Jones Signed 8x10 Photo
$100

Starting bid

Andruw Jones Signed 8x10 Photo with JSA COA: NY Yankees + Braves + 5x All Star + 10x Gold Glove + 434 HR's + Baseball Hall of Fame

#71 - Jim Palmer Signed 8x10 Photo Signed 8x10 Photo item
#71 - Jim Palmer Signed 8x10 Photo Signed 8x10 Photo
$50

Starting bid

Jim Palmer Signed 8x10 Photo with Beckett Authentication: Baseball Hall of Fame + Baltimore Orioles + 3x Cy Young + 6x All Star

#72 - Vintage Alabama Postcard Collection item
#72 - Vintage Alabama Postcard Collection
$50

Starting bid

Vintage Alabama Postcard Collection in Binder: Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, more + 1920's thru 1960's + Over 100 Postcards

#73 - 1994 MLB All-Star Game Authentic Ticket and Program item
#73 - 1994 MLB All-Star Game Authentic Ticket and Program
$50

Starting bid

1994 MLB All-Star Game Authentic Ticket and Program: Fred McGriff is MVP + National League beats American League 8-7 in 10 Innings

#74 - Birmingham Barons Memorabilia Gift Basket item
#74 - Birmingham Barons Memorabilia Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Birmingham Barons Memorabilia Gift Basket: 3 Bobbleheads (Francona, Borchard, Olivo), Babe Ruff Bank, Souvenir Cups, Barons Publications

#75 - Rickwood Gift Bag item
#75 - Rickwood Gift Bag
$50

Starting bid

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