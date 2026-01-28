The SMARTPLAY's 25th Annual Lead Off Dinner Silent Auction

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Rare! First American to Travel Into Space
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Signed by Sheffield, Murphy, Justice, and Andruw Jones
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Brooks Robinson, Lary Doby, Bily Williams, Rollie Fingers
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Bitty Schram Signed Photo-"There's No crying in Baseball"
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B. Robinson, Willie Stargell, Banks, Billy Williams
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1962 Yankees Custom Made Bat with 5 Signatures-Kubek, Turley, Lopez, Bouton, Arroyo
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(Star Ledger Newspaper) + Authentic World Series Game 3 Ticket
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+ Authentic World Series Game 2 Ticket
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with JSA COA + NY Yankees + Atlanta Braves + 5x All Star + 10x Gold Glove + 434 HR's
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World Series Tickets, WS Programs, LCS Programs, Media Guide, Gameday Programs +++
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Shohei Ohtani - Featured on the Cover of 2016 Japan Pro Baseball Fan Handbook & Media Guide; Publication is Complete + Near Mint
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Ryan Klesko Autographed 1995 World Series Game 5 Ticket & WS Program (Atlanta Braves vs. Cleveland Indians; Ryan Klesko HR)
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Twenty (20) Hall of Fame Baseball Cards: All Hall of Fame Players + All Cards Authenticated and Graded by PSA + Binder
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Richard Petty Signed 8x10 Photo with JSA Certificate of Authentication: "The King" + NASCAR's All-Time Leader in Races Won
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Rollie Fingers Signed 1973 World Series Game 3 Ticket & WS Program + Press Photo w/Fingers & Campaneris (Willie Mays' Final Career At Bat)
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Set of 3 Framed Promotional Postcards from Cooperstown Distillery (Cooperstown, New York - Home of Baseball's Hall of Fame)
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Jab Magazine Collection (5 issues): Includes 1993 premiere issue signed by Cartoonist Tim Spinosi ... Local News Parody based on Mad Magazine
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Vintage First Day Covers & Stamps Collection: 100 Postcards from the 1950's, 1960's and 1970's... JFK, NASA, Disney, Royal Wedding +++
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1990 World Series Authentic Game 1 Ticket and World Series Program: Cincinnati Reds shutout Oakland A's 7-0
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Monte Irvin Signed 8x10 Photo with Beckett COA: Baseball Hall of Fame + Negro League All Star + MLB All Star + NY Giants
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Andruw Jones Signed 8x10 Photo with JSA COA: NY Yankees + Braves + 5x All Star + 10x Gold Glove + 434 HR's + Baseball Hall of Fame
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Jim Palmer Signed 8x10 Photo with Beckett Authentication: Baseball Hall of Fame + Baltimore Orioles + 3x Cy Young + 6x All Star
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Vintage Alabama Postcard Collection in Binder: Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, more + 1920's thru 1960's + Over 100 Postcards
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1994 MLB All-Star Game Authentic Ticket and Program: Fred McGriff is MVP + National League beats American League 8-7 in 10 Innings
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Birmingham Barons Memorabilia Gift Basket: 3 Bobbleheads (Francona, Borchard, Olivo), Babe Ruff Bank, Souvenir Cups, Barons Publications
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