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The SME Foundation for Children INC

The 2025 SME Foundation Charity Benefit

1661 Mill Rd

Boothwyn, PA 19061, USA

Adult
$55

PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASE:
At checkout, an automatic donation is added to your ticket total. This donation goes to the platform (not us) to keep it free for nonprofits. You can adjust the amount—including setting it to $0.

Child
$30

PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASE:
At checkout, an automatic donation is added to your ticket total. This donation goes to the platform (not us) to keep it free for nonprofits. You can adjust the amount—including setting it to $0.

Add a donation for The SME Foundation for Children INC

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