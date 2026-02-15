The Snyder Cup 2026 Online Silent Auction ------------------------------ Online Bidding will close at 2pm Feb. 28th. In person bidding will continue at the game!

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Starting bid
A floating frameless metallic print of Snowmass (40” by 20”) photographed Riley Thomas!
A Timeless Snowmass Scene
Bring the beauty of Snowmass into your home with this professionally framed mountain
photograph. Capturing the magic, light, and grandeur of one of Colorado’s most iconic
landscapes, this piece is both a statement and a keepsake. A perfect addition to any home in the valley.
Starting bid
3x Colorado Avalanche Club Level Tickets at Center Ice and Parking Pass
1400$ Value
Pick which game you would like to attend out of; March 10th vs Edmonton Oilers
Mar 18th vs Dallas Stars
March 28th vs Winnipeg Jets
April 5th vs St. Louis Blues
April 9th vs Calgary Flames
April 16 vs Kraken
Starting bid
Private Dinner for 10 with Chef Gabrielle Burt
2500$ Value
*The winner pays for the ingredients for the meal.
Host an unforgettable evening with a private dinner for ten guests. Whether you gather friends,
family, or colleagues, this curated culinary experience brings restaurant-quality dining to an
intimate setting. One table. Ten seats. Endless memories.
Starting bid
A Aspen Collection Ski Kit of your choice and
a one day ski pass expires 2027
2500$ Value
Starting bid
Mike Eruzione Autographed Team USA Jersey (JSA Witness Certified)
Own a piece of sports history with this signed 1980 USA Olympic hockey jersey from team captain
Mike Eruzione. A tribute to the legendary “Miracle on Ice,” this collectible honors one of the greatest
moments in American sports. A must-have for hockey fans and collectors alike.
Starting bid
Two spots on a raft trip with Blazing Adventures
Experience the thrill and beauty of Colorado’s rivers with this rafting trip for two. Guided by the
experts at Blazing Adventures, you’ll navigate scenic canyons, splash through whitewater, and
make unforgettable memories. Adventure awaits!
Starting bid
60min Massage at 02 Aspen, with tip included and a Meat and Cheese 100$ gift certificate!
315$ Value
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted custom wood bench blends artistry with functionality. Designed and built by
John Crawford Designs, it’s a timeless piece made to gather around indoors or out. A true
statement of craftsmanship and mountain-inspired design.
2000$ Value
Starting bid
1 hour portrait shoot with Mountain Thyme Photography
$500 value
Capture your family, milestone, or special moment with a one-hour portrait session.
Mountain Thyme Photography specializes in natural light and stunning mountain backdrops.
Your memories, beautifully preserved. (Expires one year from date of purchase.)
Starting bid
2 Night Summer Stay at Crestwood, 2x Bike Park Tickets, 2x Bike Rentals, Downhill Helmet, Goggles, World Cup T-shirt
1500$ Value
* The Summer Night stay do not need to be used at the same time as bike rentals or tickets.
Starting bid
5-night stay at Timberline Condominiums (1-bedroom condo)
$100 gift card to Kenichi
2600$ Value
Enjoy five nights in beautiful Snowmass Village with easy access to skiing, hiking, dining, and mountain adventure right outside your door. Relax in a cozy one-bedroom condo and then treat yourself to an unforgettable sushi night at Kenichi. It’s the perfect mountain getaway for creating lasting memories in any season.
Blackout dates apply (Christmas and Presidents Week)
Starting bid
1 hour 45 minutes of private waterskiing or wake surfing on Kodiak Lake. Professional boat, equipment, and coaching provided
650$ Value
Enjoy an unforgettable session on beautiful Kodiak Lake in Basalt. Whether you’re looking to carve turns on skis or surf endless waves behind the boat, this experience is perfect for beginners or seasoned riders alike. Gather your friends or family and make it a high-energy day on the water you won’t forget.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!