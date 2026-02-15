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About this event

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The Snyder Cup 2026 Online Silent Auction ------------------------------ Online Bidding will close at 2pm Feb. 28th. In person bidding will continue at the game!

Riley Thomas Print of Snowmass (40' by15') item
Riley Thomas Print of Snowmass (40' by15')
$150

Starting bid

A floating frameless metallic print of Snowmass (40” by 20”) photographed Riley Thomas!

A Timeless Snowmass Scene

Bring the beauty of Snowmass into your home with this professionally framed mountain

photograph. Capturing the magic, light, and grandeur of one of Colorado’s most iconic

landscapes, this piece is both a statement and a keepsake. A perfect addition to any home in the valley.

3 Colorado Avalanche Center Ice Club Level Tickets item
3 Colorado Avalanche Center Ice Club Level Tickets
$400

Starting bid

3x Colorado Avalanche Club Level Tickets at Center Ice and Parking Pass

1400$ Value

Pick which game you would like to attend out of; March 10th vs Edmonton Oilers

Mar 18th vs Dallas Stars

March 28th vs Winnipeg Jets

April 5th vs St. Louis Blues

April 9th vs Calgary Flames

April 16 vs Kraken

A Seat at the Chef’s Table An Exclusive Evening for Ten item
A Seat at the Chef’s Table An Exclusive Evening for Ten
$350

Starting bid

Private Dinner for 10 with Chef Gabrielle Burt

2500$ Value
*The winner pays for the ingredients for the meal.
Host an unforgettable evening with a private dinner for ten guests. Whether you gather friends,

family, or colleagues, this curated culinary experience brings restaurant-quality dining to an

intimate setting. One table. Ten seats. Endless memories.

Ski in Signature Aspen Style item
Ski in Signature Aspen Style
$250

Starting bid

A Aspen Collection Ski Kit of your choice and

a one day ski pass expires 2027

2500$ Value

Mike Eruzione Autographed USA Jersey Miracle 1980 Olympics item
Mike Eruzione Autographed USA Jersey Miracle 1980 Olympics
$150

Starting bid

Mike Eruzione Autographed Team USA Jersey (JSA Witness Certified)

Own a piece of sports history with this signed 1980 USA Olympic hockey jersey from team captain

Mike Eruzione. A tribute to the legendary “Miracle on Ice,” this collectible honors one of the greatest

moments in American sports. A must-have for hockey fans and collectors alike.

Ride the Rapids A Two-Person River Adventure item
Ride the Rapids A Two-Person River Adventure
$100

Starting bid

Two spots on a raft trip with Blazing Adventures

Experience the thrill and beauty of Colorado’s rivers with this rafting trip for two. Guided by the

experts at Blazing Adventures, you’ll navigate scenic canyons, splash through whitewater, and

make unforgettable memories. Adventure awaits!

Unwind & Dine-Treat Yourself to some Self Care in Aspen! item
Unwind & Dine-Treat Yourself to some Self Care in Aspen!
$100

Starting bid

60min Massage at 02 Aspen, with tip included and a Meat and Cheese 100$ gift certificate!

315$ Value

Custom Wood Bench by John Crawford Furniture
$500

Starting bid

This beautifully crafted custom wood bench blends artistry with functionality. Designed and built by

John Crawford Designs, it’s a timeless piece made to gather around indoors or out. A true

statement of craftsmanship and mountain-inspired design.

2000$ Value

Picture Perfect Portraits item
Picture Perfect Portraits
$200

Starting bid

1 hour portrait shoot with Mountain Thyme Photography
$500 value

Capture your family, milestone, or special moment with a one-hour portrait session.

Mountain Thyme Photography specializes in natural light and stunning mountain backdrops.

Your memories, beautifully preserved. (Expires one year from date of purchase.)

Summer Stoke at Snowmass item
Summer Stoke at Snowmass
$300

Starting bid

2 Night Summer Stay at Crestwood, 2x Bike Park Tickets, 2x Bike Rentals, Downhill Helmet, Goggles, World Cup T-shirt

1500$ Value

* The Summer Night stay do not need to be used at the same time as bike rentals or tickets.

Mountain Escape Package: 5 Nights in Snowmass + Sushi Night item
Mountain Escape Package: 5 Nights in Snowmass + Sushi Night
$500

Starting bid

5-night stay at Timberline Condominiums (1-bedroom condo)
$100 gift card to Kenichi


2600$ Value

Enjoy five nights in beautiful Snowmass Village with easy access to skiing, hiking, dining, and mountain adventure right outside your door. Relax in a cozy one-bedroom condo and then treat yourself to an unforgettable sushi night at Kenichi. It’s the perfect mountain getaway for creating lasting memories in any season.

Blackout dates apply (Christmas and Presidents Week)

Kodiak Lake Watersports Experience: 1 Hr 45 Min Ski or Surf item
Kodiak Lake Watersports Experience: 1 Hr 45 Min Ski or Surf
$100

Starting bid

1 hour 45 minutes of private waterskiing or wake surfing on Kodiak Lake. Professional boat, equipment, and coaching provided

650$ Value

Enjoy an unforgettable session on beautiful Kodiak Lake in Basalt. Whether you’re looking to carve turns on skis or surf endless waves behind the boat, this experience is perfect for beginners or seasoned riders alike. Gather your friends or family and make it a high-energy day on the water you won’t forget.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!