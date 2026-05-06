Omega Mu Omega Chapter Presents: The Homecoming Anniversary Jam

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About this event
Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas including 2.5 hr Open Bar (all draft & canned beer, wine, all liquor, sangria, and soda) from 3-5:30 p.m. and lite fare.
Cash bar and food to order
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas including 2.5 hr Open Bar (all draft and canned beer, wine, all liquor, sangria, and soda) from 3-5:30 p.m. and lite fare appetizers
General Admission - Cash Bar and Food for Purchase
$
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