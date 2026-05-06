Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc - Omega Mu Omega Chapter

Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc - Omega Mu Omega Chapter

About this event

Omega Mu Omega Chapter Presents: The Homecoming Anniversary Jam

Liberty Point: 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA

VIP Admission - Early Bird
$150
Available until Jun 30

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas including 2.5 hr Open Bar (all draft & canned beer, wine, all liquor, sangria, and soda) from 3-5:30 p.m. and lite fare.

General Admission - Early Bird
$65
Available until Jun 30

Cash bar and food to order

VIP Admission
$175

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas including 2.5 hr Open Bar (all draft and canned beer, wine, all liquor, sangria, and soda) from 3-5:30 p.m. and lite fare appetizers

General Admission
$75

General Admission - Cash Bar and Food for Purchase

Add a donation for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc - Omega Mu Omega Chapter

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