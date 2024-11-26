The Social Drivers of Health: Gaps & Opportunities in Pediatrics (A Catalyst to Action)

Nurses, PAs, and other clinical staff
(CME Provided)
Nurses, PAs, and other clinical staff
(CME Provided)
Residents, Trainees and Students
Free
Free
Free
Community Member
$25
No CME or MOC-2 Provided
No CME or MOC-2 Provided
Check Payment - Prices Vary
Free
AAP-OC Chapter Member Physician - $10
Non-Member Physician - $75
Allied Health Professional - $50
Community Member - $25
Please make checks payable to "CA-4 AAP" and Mail to:
AAP-OC Chapter c/o SDOH
5000 Campus Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
AAP-OC Chapter Member Physician - $10
Non-Member Physician - $75
Allied Health Professional - $50
Community Member - $25
Please make checks payable to "CA-4 AAP" and Mail to:
AAP-OC Chapter c/o SDOH
5000 Campus Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Add a donation for American Academy of Pediatrics - Orange County Chapter
$
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