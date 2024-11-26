American Academy of Pediatrics - Orange County Chapter

Hosted by

American Academy of Pediatrics - Orange County Chapter

About this event

The Social Drivers of Health: Gaps & Opportunities in Pediatrics (A Catalyst to Action)

854 Health Sciences Rd

Irvine, CA 92617

AAP-OC Chapter Member Physician
$10
Non-Member Physician
$75
Allied Health Professional
$50
Nurses, PAs, and other clinical staff (CME Provided)
Residents, Trainees and Students
Free
Free
Community Member
$25
No CME or MOC-2 Provided
Check Payment - Prices Vary
Free
AAP-OC Chapter Member Physician - $10 Non-Member Physician - $75 Allied Health Professional - $50 Community Member - $25 Please make checks payable to "CA-4 AAP" and Mail to: AAP-OC Chapter c/o SDOH 5000 Campus Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660
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