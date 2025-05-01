The Society Inc - Houston Metropolitan Chapter's Silent Auction
Shine - Mixed Media on Canvas 36 x 24
$1,500
Starting bid
In Shine, Charis Kelley crafts a powerful portrait of feminine grace and quiet confidence. Swirls of textured glitter and bold linework cascade like radiant energy through the subject’s flowing hair, while metallic accents shimmer across her serene face and bare shoulder. This mixed media work invites viewers to embrace the inner glow of self-possession and beauty, a visual affirmation of presence, power, and poise.
In Shine, Charis Kelley crafts a powerful portrait of feminine grace and quiet confidence. Swirls of textured glitter and bold linework cascade like radiant energy through the subject’s flowing hair, while metallic accents shimmer across her serene face and bare shoulder. This mixed media work invites viewers to embrace the inner glow of self-possession and beauty, a visual affirmation of presence, power, and poise.
From Bayou to Brush: A $500 Gift Toward Sharika Mahdi’s Art
$100
Starting bid
Experience the vibrant soul of New Orleans through the eyes of acclaimed fine artist Sharika Mahdi. With this $500 gift certificate, you’ll have the opportunity to begin or grow your collection with one of her expressive and colorful works.
Sharika’s art has captured the attention of cultural icons and global institutions alike—from commissions with Disney for The Princess and the Frog attraction to exhibitions across Paris, New York, Rome, and Amsterdam. Her distinctive style—rich with emotion, color, and cultural narrative—has been praised by the late Dr. Maya Angelou, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and art lovers around the world.
Whether you’re looking for a striking original or a meaningful print, this certificate brings you one step closer to owning a piece from a truly visionary artist.
Value: $500
Donor: Sharika Mahdi
Experience the vibrant soul of New Orleans through the eyes of acclaimed fine artist Sharika Mahdi. With this $500 gift certificate, you’ll have the opportunity to begin or grow your collection with one of her expressive and colorful works.
Sharika’s art has captured the attention of cultural icons and global institutions alike—from commissions with Disney for The Princess and the Frog attraction to exhibitions across Paris, New York, Rome, and Amsterdam. Her distinctive style—rich with emotion, color, and cultural narrative—has been praised by the late Dr. Maya Angelou, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and art lovers around the world.
Whether you’re looking for a striking original or a meaningful print, this certificate brings you one step closer to owning a piece from a truly visionary artist.
Value: $500
Donor: Sharika Mahdi
Courtside & Culinary: A Blooming Houston Night Out
$250
Starting bid
Experience the art of the game and the flavor of the city with this unforgettable Houston outing. Enjoy two Club Level tickets to a Houston Rockets home game during the 2025–2026 season, where you'll catch all the action in premium style. Then, indulge in a $100 dining experience at Lucille’s, a Houston gem known for its soulful Southern cuisine and commitment to community.
Perfect for a date night, client entertainment, or a treat-yourself moment, this package offers a vibrant blend of sports, culture, and culinary artistry—a true celebration of what makes Houston bloom.
Includes:
2 Club Level Houston Rockets tickets (2025–2026 season)
$100 Lucille’s gift card
Total Value: $600
Experience the art of the game and the flavor of the city with this unforgettable Houston outing. Enjoy two Club Level tickets to a Houston Rockets home game during the 2025–2026 season, where you'll catch all the action in premium style. Then, indulge in a $100 dining experience at Lucille’s, a Houston gem known for its soulful Southern cuisine and commitment to community.
Perfect for a date night, client entertainment, or a treat-yourself moment, this package offers a vibrant blend of sports, culture, and culinary artistry—a true celebration of what makes Houston bloom.
Includes:
2 Club Level Houston Rockets tickets (2025–2026 season)
$100 Lucille’s gift card
Total Value: $600
Petals & Possibility: A Blooming Surprise
$60
Starting bid
Let your space blossom with this one-of-a-kind floral arrangement, generously donated by a local floral artist. Designed with seasonal blooms and creative flair, this arrangement brings elegance and joy to any room. A perfect way to celebrate a special occasion—or simply brighten your day with the beauty of art in bloom.
*Picture does not reflect the floral arrangement for auction
Let your space blossom with this one-of-a-kind floral arrangement, generously donated by a local floral artist. Designed with seasonal blooms and creative flair, this arrangement brings elegance and joy to any room. A perfect way to celebrate a special occasion—or simply brighten your day with the beauty of art in bloom.
*Picture does not reflect the floral arrangement for auction
A Touch of Bloom: Designer Floral Arrangement
$60
Starting bid
This professionally designed floral arrangement promises to bring warmth, color, and charm to your home or office. Inspired by the spirit of Art in Bloom, this piece is a beautiful reminder that creativity is always in season. Style and floral selection may vary, but beauty is guaranteed.
*Picture does not reflect the floral arrangement for auction
This professionally designed floral arrangement promises to bring warmth, color, and charm to your home or office. Inspired by the spirit of Art in Bloom, this piece is a beautiful reminder that creativity is always in season. Style and floral selection may vary, but beauty is guaranteed.
*Picture does not reflect the floral arrangement for auction
Floral Fusion: A Celebration in Every Stem
$60
Starting bid
Celebrate the art of nature with a fresh floral arrangement designed to delight the senses. Whether you're gifting it to someone special or enjoying it yourself, this vibrant bouquet will be a blooming addition to any setting. Each arrangement is uniquely crafted—no two are exactly alike, just like great works of art.
*Picture does not reflect the floral arrangement for auction
Celebrate the art of nature with a fresh floral arrangement designed to delight the senses. Whether you're gifting it to someone special or enjoying it yourself, this vibrant bouquet will be a blooming addition to any setting. Each arrangement is uniquely crafted—no two are exactly alike, just like great works of art.
*Picture does not reflect the floral arrangement for auction
Vines in Bloom: A Curated Wine Quartet
$120
Starting bid
Elevate your next celebration with a luxurious wine experience that blossoms with flavor. This premium package features three to four bottles of fine wine, including a mix of red, white, and sparkling selections, thoughtfully curated to match the richness and variety found in both art and nature.
Just like a floral masterpiece, each bottle offers its own expression—inviting you to sip, savor, and toast to creativity. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or building your collection, this wine package is a celebration in every pour.
Includes: 3–4 bottles of premium wine (red, white, and sparkling)
Value: $300
Elevate your next celebration with a luxurious wine experience that blossoms with flavor. This premium package features three to four bottles of fine wine, including a mix of red, white, and sparkling selections, thoughtfully curated to match the richness and variety found in both art and nature.
Just like a floral masterpiece, each bottle offers its own expression—inviting you to sip, savor, and toast to creativity. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or building your collection, this wine package is a celebration in every pour.
Includes: 3–4 bottles of premium wine (red, white, and sparkling)
Value: $300
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!