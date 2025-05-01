The Society Inc - Houston Metropolitan Chapter's Silent Auction

Experience the vibrant soul of New Orleans through the eyes of acclaimed fine artist Sharika Mahdi. With this $500 gift certificate, you’ll have the opportunity to begin or grow your collection with one of her expressive and colorful works. Sharika’s art has captured the attention of cultural icons and global institutions alike—from commissions with Disney for The Princess and the Frog attraction to exhibitions across Paris, New York, Rome, and Amsterdam. Her distinctive style—rich with emotion, color, and cultural narrative—has been praised by the late Dr. Maya Angelou, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and art lovers around the world. Whether you’re looking for a striking original or a meaningful print, this certificate brings you one step closer to owning a piece from a truly visionary artist. Value: $500 Donor: Sharika Mahdi

