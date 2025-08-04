The Soul Purpose Band - Jazz in the Key of Milk - Oct. 4, 2025





Get ready to be swept away by an electrifying evening featuring a dynamic quartet of saxophone, piano, bass, and singer. This emerging Florida-based band, led by Jay Singleton, is rapidly earning a reputation as one of the most sought after groups in the area. Their brand of Smooth Jazz, R&B, Soul, and Funk continues to wow audiences at festivals, venues, private events and parties locally and abroad. The Soul Purpose Band’s diverse repertoire consists of covers and original tunes. Their dynamic and exciting sound consistently resonates with audiences leaving a lasting impression. Join us for a night of rhythm, melody, and heartfelt musical connection that will linger long after the final note.