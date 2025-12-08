What’s Included





At The Soulful Vision Experience, every woman is cared for from the moment she walks in. Your registration includes:





✨ All Vision Board Supplies

Magazines, boards, stickers, scissors, glue, inspirational prompts, and everything you need to create a powerful, personal vision.





✨ A Delicious Soul Food Meal

A warm, comforting plate prepared with love just like home.





✨ Refreshing Drinks

Sweet tea, lemonade, and water to keep you energized and inspired.





✨ An Afternoon of Sisterhood

Connection, conversation, encouragement, and a safe space to dream, heal, and grow with other women.



