Sanford, FL 32771, USA
What’s Included
At The Soulful Vision Experience, every woman is cared for from the moment she walks in. Your registration includes:
✨ All Vision Board Supplies
Magazines, boards, stickers, scissors, glue, inspirational prompts, and everything you need to create a powerful, personal vision.
✨ A Delicious Soul Food Meal
A warm, comforting plate prepared with love just like home.
✨ Refreshing Drinks
Sweet tea, lemonade, and water to keep you energized and inspired.
✨ An Afternoon of Sisterhood
Connection, conversation, encouragement, and a safe space to dream, heal, and grow with other women.
Vendor Ticket Includes
Our vendor partners are an important part of The Soulful Vision Experience. Each vendor ticket includes:
✨ One Vendor Table
A designated space to display, promote, and sell your products or services.
✨ One Chair
Comfortable seating for the duration of the event.
✨ Full Access to Event Attendees
Engage with guests, build relationships, grow your customer base, and share your brand.
✨ Opportunity to Advertise
Promote your business, offer samples, showcase products, or distribute marketing materials.
$
