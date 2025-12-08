She Was Me Inc

Hosted by

She Was Me Inc

About this event

The Soulful Vision Experience

2251 Jitway Ave

Sanford, FL 32771, USA

General admission
$50

What’s Included


At The Soulful Vision Experience, every woman is cared for from the moment she walks in. Your registration includes:


✨ All Vision Board Supplies

Magazines, boards, stickers, scissors, glue, inspirational prompts, and everything you need to create a powerful, personal vision.


✨ A Delicious Soul Food Meal

A warm, comforting plate prepared with love just like home.


✨ Refreshing Drinks

Sweet tea, lemonade, and water to keep you energized and inspired.


✨ An Afternoon of Sisterhood

Connection, conversation, encouragement, and a safe space to dream, heal, and grow with other women.


Vendor Ticket
$75

Vendor Ticket Includes


Our vendor partners are an important part of The Soulful Vision Experience. Each vendor ticket includes:


✨ One Vendor Table

A designated space to display, promote, and sell your products or services.


✨ One Chair

Comfortable seating for the duration of the event.


✨ Full Access to Event Attendees

Engage with guests, build relationships, grow your customer base, and share your brand.


✨ Opportunity to Advertise

Promote your business, offer samples, showcase products, or distribute marketing materials.


Add a donation for She Was Me Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!