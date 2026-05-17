The Sound of Gold

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The Sound of Gold

About this shop

The Sound of Gold's Shop

Senior 2027 Last first day item
Senior 2027 Last first day
$25

Please include your size and contact info.

Dadeville Tigers Rainbow item
Dadeville Tigers Rainbow
$25

Please be sure to add size and contact info.

SOG Hoodie item
SOG Hoodie
$50

Please be sure to add your contact info, size

Black Hoodie item
Black Hoodie
$50

Please be sure to add your size and contact info

SOG Long sleeve item
SOG Long sleeve
$35

Please be sure to add your contact info and size

Auxiliary TShirt item
Auxiliary TShirt
$25

Please be sure to add your size and contact info and either colorguard or majorette.

No off season in band plain item
No off season in band plain
$25

Please add your size and contact info.

Senior Girl Athletic shorts item
Senior Girl Athletic shorts
$30

Please add your size and contact info. The Shorts are regular fit through hip. Light Stretch Woven Fabric. Moisture wicking fabric. Sizes XS-3X available

Men's Athletic Shorts item
Men's Athletic Shorts
$25

These shorts come in sizes S-3XL. They are highstretch, breathable, comfortable,and moisture wicking.

SOG Women's Athletic shorts item
SOG Women's Athletic shorts
$30

Please add your size and contact info. The Shorts are regular fit through hip. Light Stretch Woven Fabric. Moisture wicking fabric. Sizes XS-3X available

SOG Spirit Tee item
SOG Spirit Tee
$25

Please add your size indicate youth or adult sizing. also contact info.

SOG Band Mom item
SOG Band Mom
$25

Light weight Grey tee. Cotton

SOG Backpack item
SOG Backpack
$60

If your child is leadership, logistics, band captain, or drum major the top design will reflect that. If your child is not and is just in band the top logo will be the standard Sound of gold logo.

Tiger Cub Spirit Shirt item
Tiger Cub Spirit Shirt
$25

Soft, Lightweight, Cotton. Only available in youth size.

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