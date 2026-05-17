The Sound of Gold's Shop

About this shop
Please include your size and contact info.
Please be sure to add size and contact info.
Please be sure to add your contact info, size
Please be sure to add your size and contact info
Please be sure to add your contact info and size
Please be sure to add your size and contact info and either colorguard or majorette.
Please add your size and contact info.
Please add your size and contact info. The Shorts are regular fit through hip. Light Stretch Woven Fabric. Moisture wicking fabric. Sizes XS-3X available
These shorts come in sizes S-3XL. They are highstretch, breathable, comfortable,and moisture wicking.
Please add your size and contact info. The Shorts are regular fit through hip. Light Stretch Woven Fabric. Moisture wicking fabric. Sizes XS-3X available
Please add your size indicate youth or adult sizing. also contact info.
Light weight Grey tee. Cotton
If your child is leadership, logistics, band captain, or drum major the top design will reflect that. If your child is not and is just in band the top logo will be the standard Sound of gold logo.
Soft, Lightweight, Cotton. Only available in youth size.
$
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