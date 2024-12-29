The Sound of Music

When spots are full, select this option to join the waitlist. If a spot opens up, members of the waitlist will be contacted in order of when they signed up! They will then have 72 hours to register before the spot is offered to another student.

When spots are full, select this option to join the waitlist. If a spot opens up, members of the waitlist will be contacted in order of when they signed up! They will then have 72 hours to register before the spot is offered to another student.

More details...