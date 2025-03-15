The South Jersey Chapter of the National Black Nurses Association's Annual Scholarship and Awards Ceremony

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
NBNA Member
$60
Must present your member ID at the door!
Must present your member ID at the door!
Child- 5-10 yrs.
$20
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Vendor Ticket
$115
Includes a meal, table, and one chair.
Includes a meal, table, and one chair.
Vendor Guest
$65
Includes the cost of the meal and one chair.
Includes the cost of the meal and one chair.
Table for 8
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Be seated with all the members of your group. Purchase a table!
Be seated with all the members of your group. Purchase a table!
Sponsor-Platinum
$5,000
8 Admission Tickets (table)
2 Full page ads in the adbook
2 social media post
2 promotional items for attendees
Highlighted on website
Promoted during the event, signage at the event
Presenter at event 5 minutes
The company logo added to the front page of the program.
8 Admission Tickets (table)
2 Full page ads in the adbook
2 social media post
2 promotional items for attendees
Highlighted on website
Promoted during the event, signage at the event
Presenter at event 5 minutes
The company logo added to the front page of the program.
Sponsor- Diamond
$2,500
6 Admission Tickets
Full-page ad in Ad book
1 social media post
2 promotional items for attendees
Highlighted on website
Promoted during the event
Presenter at event 3 minutes
Company logo added to the program
6 Admission Tickets
Full-page ad in Ad book
1 social media post
2 promotional items for attendees
Highlighted on website
Promoted during the event
Presenter at event 3 minutes
Company logo added to the program
Sponsor-Gold
$1,250
4 Admission Tickets
1/2 page ad in Ad book
1 social media post
1 promotional item for attendees
Highlighted on website
Promoted during the event
Company logo added to the program
4 Admission Tickets
1/2 page ad in Ad book
1 social media post
1 promotional item for attendees
Highlighted on website
Promoted during the event
Company logo added to the program
Sponsor-Silver
$650
3 admission tickets
1 1/4 page ad in Ad book
1social media post
1 promotional item for attendees
3 admission tickets
1 1/4 page ad in Ad book
1social media post
1 promotional item for attendees
Sponsor-Copper
$450
2 admission tickets
1 small ad in the Adbook
1social media post
1 promotional item for attendees
2 admission tickets
1 small ad in the Adbook
1social media post
1 promotional item for attendees
Add a donation for South Jersey Chapter Of The National Black Nurses Association Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!