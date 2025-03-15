South Jersey Chapter Of The National Black Nurses Association Inc

Hosted by

South Jersey Chapter Of The National Black Nurses Association Inc

About this event

The South Jersey Chapter of the National Black Nurses Association's Annual Scholarship and Awards Ceremony

300 E Evesham Rd

Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08003, USA

General Admission
$65
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
NBNA Member
$60
Must present your member ID at the door!
Child- 5-10 yrs.
$20
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Vendor Ticket
$115
Includes a meal, table, and one chair.
Vendor Guest
$65
Includes the cost of the meal and one chair.
Table for 8
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Be seated with all the members of your group. Purchase a table!
Sponsor-Platinum
$5,000
8 Admission Tickets (table) 2 Full page ads in the adbook 2 social media post 2 promotional items for attendees Highlighted on website Promoted during the event, signage at the event Presenter at event 5 minutes The company logo added to the front page of the program.
Sponsor- Diamond
$2,500
6 Admission Tickets Full-page ad in Ad book 1 social media post 2 promotional items for attendees Highlighted on website Promoted during the event Presenter at event 3 minutes Company logo added to the program
Sponsor-Gold
$1,250
4 Admission Tickets 1/2 page ad in Ad book 1 social media post 1 promotional item for attendees Highlighted on website Promoted during the event Company logo added to the program
Sponsor-Silver
$650
3 admission tickets 1 1/4 page ad in Ad book 1social media post 1 promotional item for attendees
Sponsor-Copper
$450
2 admission tickets 1 small ad in the Adbook 1social media post 1 promotional item for attendees
Add a donation for South Jersey Chapter Of The National Black Nurses Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!