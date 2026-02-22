South Jersey Chapter Of The National Black Nurses Association Inc

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South Jersey Chapter Of The National Black Nurses Association Inc

About this event

The South Jersey Chapter of the National Black Nurses Association's Annual Scholarship and Awards Ceremony 2026

300 E Evesham Rd

Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08003, USA

General Admission
$115

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

NBNA Member
$110

Must present your member ID at the door!

Child- 5-10 yrs.
$25

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Vendor Ticket
$115

Includes a meal, table, and one chair.

Vendor Guest
$65

Includes the cost of the meal and one chair.

Table for 8
$880
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be seated with all the members of your group. Purchase a table!

Sponsor-Platinum
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Admission Tickets (table)
2 Full page ads in the adbook
2 social media post
2 promotional items for attendees
Highlighted on website
Promoted during the event, signage at the event
Presenter at event 5 minutes
The company logo added to the front page of the program.

Sponsor- Diamond
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Admission Tickets
Full-page ad in Ad book
1 social media post
2 promotional items for attendees
Highlighted on website
Promoted during the event
Presenter at event 3 minutes
Company logo added to the program

Sponsor-Gold
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Admission Tickets
1/2 page ad in Ad book
1 social media post
1 promotional item for attendees
Highlighted on website
Promoted during the event
Company logo added to the program

Sponsor-Silver
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

3 admission tickets
1 1/4 page ad in Ad book
1social media post
1 promotional item for attendees

Sponsor-Copper
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

2 admission tickets
1 small ad in the Adbook
1social media post
1 promotional item for attendees

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