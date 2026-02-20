The Space After: Reclaim You - Silent Auction Benefiting Cherish Families

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Starting bid
Valued at: $60
2 Crafted pieces
Starting bid
Valued at: $60
2 Crafted pieces
Starting bid
Valued at: $60 Size H: 11"x W: 9"
8 Detailed Magnets plus the Magnetic Board.
Starting bid
Value: $100 | Approx Size H: 9"x W: 28"
Black Frame holds 6 watercolors 4" x6" size with a mat.
Starting bid
Value: $80 | Size H: 16" x W: 12"
White Frame
**There is no black on the bottom or side.
Starting bid
Value: $100 | Size H: 24" x W: 18"
Framed
Starting bid
Value: $400 | Size H: 24" x W: 30"
Original Certificate included
Starting bid
Value: $300 | Size H: 24" x W: 18"
Original Certificate included
Starting bid
Valued at: $300 | Size H: 24" x W: 19"
Original Certificate included
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
Starting bid
Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)
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