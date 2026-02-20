Church of Korihor

Hosted by

Church of Korihor

About this event

Sales closed

The Space After: Reclaim You - Silent Auction Benefiting Cherish Families

Pick-up location

1731 S Convention Center Dr, St. George, UT 84790, USA

Clay Pottery Set Brown/Tan by Michael Jay (Copy) item
Clay Pottery Set Brown/Tan by Michael Jay (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

Valued at: $60

2 Crafted pieces



Clay Pottery Set Blue/Green by Michael Jay item
Clay Pottery Set Blue/Green by Michael Jay
$30

Starting bid

Valued at: $60

2 Crafted pieces


Magnetic Collection by John H & Mike H. item
Magnetic Collection by John H & Mike H.
$15

Starting bid

Valued at: $60 Size H: 11"x W: 9"

8 Detailed Magnets plus the Magnetic Board.


Insect Watercolor set by Casey Blake (Framed Original) item
Insect Watercolor set by Casey Blake (Framed Original)
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100 | Approx Size H: 9"x W: 28"

Black Frame holds 6 watercolors 4" x6" size with a mat.

Acrylic Warm Face by Casey Blake (Framed Original) item
Acrylic Warm Face by Casey Blake (Framed Original)
$30

Starting bid

Value: $80 | Size H: 16" x W: 12"

White Frame

**There is no black on the bottom or side.

Charcoal Vases by Casey Blake (Framed Original) item
Charcoal Vases by Casey Blake (Framed Original)
$30

Starting bid

Value: $100 | Size H: 24" x W: 18"

Framed

Crow by Joe R. item
Crow by Joe R.
$100

Starting bid

Value: $400 | Size H: 24" x W: 30"

Original Certificate included

Daughter of Alderaan by Joe R. item
Daughter of Alderaan by Joe R.
$80

Starting bid

Value: $300 | Size H: 24" x W: 18"

Original Certificate included

Social by Joe R. item
Social by Joe R.
$100

Starting bid

Valued at: $300 | Size H: 24" x W: 19"

Original Certificate included

Think Telestial Wood Sign by Rach item
Think Telestial Wood Sign by Rach
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

Think Telestial Wood Sign by Rach (2nd one offered) item
Think Telestial Wood Sign by Rach (2nd one offered)
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

Atheism is Myth Understood Wood Sign by Rach item
Atheism is Myth Understood Wood Sign by Rach
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

Atheism is Myth Understood Wood Sign by Rach (2nd one offere item
Atheism is Myth Understood Wood Sign by Rach (2nd one offere
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

I'm sorry for what I said...Wood Sign by Rac item
I'm sorry for what I said...Wood Sign by Rac
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

I'm sorry for what I said...Wood Sign by Rac (2nd one offere item
I'm sorry for what I said...Wood Sign by Rac (2nd one offere
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

Mormonism (no stars) Wood Sign by Rach item
Mormonism (no stars) Wood Sign by Rach
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

Mormonism (no stars) Wood Sign by Rach (2nd one offered) item
Mormonism (no stars) Wood Sign by Rach (2nd one offered)
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

Bible Definition Wood Sign by Rach item
Bible Definition Wood Sign by Rach
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

Bible Definition Wood Sign by Rach (2nd one offered) item
Bible Definition Wood Sign by Rach (2nd one offered)
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

Straight Outta... Wood Sign by Rach item
Straight Outta... Wood Sign by Rach
$5

Starting bid

Value: $15 | Size H: 3" x W: 5.75" (plus the rope)

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