The Speak Life Project, Inc's Shop

S neutral flannel
M cool pull-over shirt
For each BOGO purchased, we donate a warm top/coat to someone in our community with a card that speaks life to them! Thank you for making this project possible.
XL cool flannel
2XL warm flannel
XS neutral flannel
XS chambray
L chambray
L warm flannel
L chambray
M warm flannel
S cool flannel
XL warm button down shirt
XL warm flannel
L cool flannel
M cool flannel
XL chambray
L neutral flannel
2XL warm flannel
S warm flannel
XL warm flannel
S/M warm flannel
M neutral flannel
L warm flannel
S cool flannel
S neutral flannel
M neutral flannel
XS neutral flannel
M warm flannel
S Chambray
S neutral flannel
L neutral flannel
XS neutral flannel
2XL warm flannel
S neutral flannel
L cool button down shirt
M warm flannel
XL warm flannel
XL neutral button down shirt
M button down shirt
L warm flannel
XS cool flannel
XL Chambray short sleeve
L warm flannel
3XL warm flannel
L cool flannel
L chambray
XS warm flannel
XL neutral flannel
Chosen-9-12 mos short sleeve
Loved- 18 mos red/black BOGO vest
Light- 24 mos warm flannel
Called-2T warm flannel
Loved- 2T short sleeve dinosaur button down
Masterpiece 4T black/yellow flannel
Anointed neutral S
Heiress neutral S
Masterpiece warm S
Worthy warm S
Peacemaker neutral M
Complete neutral XL
Treasure neutral 2XL
Heiress-S/L neutral
Masterpiece-S warm
Masterpiece cool flannel dress
Called warm
Treasure warm
Conqueror
Heiress
Customizing a BOGO allows you to select a color scheme (neutral, cool, or warm tone flannel or a chambray), your size, and your choice of word from our list below using this link: https://forms.gle/ZXv8C6ptVyJPJzPD8
Adopted
Anointed
Appointed
Called
Chosen
Clean
Complete
Conqueror
Forgive
Free
Friend
Gift
Heiress
Light
Loved
Masterpiece
Messenger
New
Peacemaker
Purchased
Ransomed
Redeemed
Salt
Temple
Treasure
Treasured
Valued
Worthy
MOOSE IS LOOSE SALE ITEM
Normally $6.50, we are offering these journals for $3.25 until 3/1/26.
Speak Life keychains reinforce our identity in Christ. Keep one as a reminder for yourself or give the gift of words today!
Remind yourself or others in your household to use their words for life, not death. These make great gifts as well.
Spread the word with our stickers. Get others involved in making every word a gift!
MOOSE IS LOOSE SALE ITEM
Normally $23.84, we are offering these journals for $16.26 until 3/1/26.
Speak life over yourself or a special someone for 20 days. Choose 20 people for 20 days. However you decide to speak life, MAKE EVERY WORD A GIFT!
