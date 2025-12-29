The Speakeasy Soirée Auction

This is an acoustic guitar measures approximately 38" in length and has been hand-signed on a CD cover that has been repurposed as a pickguard and applied to a real acoustic guitar . This is a 38-inch acoustic guitar and this guitar is intended to be utilized as a collectible and display guitar. Although real, it is not a guitar that was used or played by Taylor Swift.

This item has a JSA Authentication tamper proof hologram attached to the item, and its signature is registered in their data base. JSA is one of the premier third party authentication companies, worldwide .