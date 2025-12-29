Hosted by

Taunton Performing Arts Center

The Speakeasy Soirée Auction

21 Main St, Taunton, MA 02780, USA

Taylor Swift Signed Guitar
$1,000

This is an acoustic guitar measures approximately 38" in length and has been hand-signed on a CD cover that has been repurposed as a pickguard and applied to a real acoustic guitar . This is a 38-inch acoustic guitar and this guitar is intended to be utilized  as a collectible and display guitar. Although real, it is not a guitar that was used or played by Taylor Swift.

This item has a JSA Authentication tamper proof hologram attached to the item, and its signature is registered in their data base.  JSA is one of the premier third party authentication companies, worldwide . 

Wine Tasting
$100

Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store

Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. 

2 Tickets to Kimberly Akimbo at the PPAC
$100

2 orchestra sets to Kimberly Akimbo on Saturday May 9 @ 8PM

