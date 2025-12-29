The Speakeasy Soirée Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
This is an acoustic guitar measures approximately 38" in length and has been hand-signed on a CD cover that has been repurposed as a pickguard and applied to a real acoustic guitar . This is a 38-inch acoustic guitar and this guitar is intended to be utilized as a collectible and display guitar. Although real, it is not a guitar that was used or played by Taylor Swift.
This item has a JSA Authentication tamper proof hologram attached to the item, and its signature is registered in their data base. JSA is one of the premier third party authentication companies, worldwide .
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Starting bid
2 orchestra sets to Kimberly Akimbo on Saturday May 9 @ 8PM
