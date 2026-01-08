THE SPHINX •

Offered by
About this shop
The Yardrunners Edition is the official magazine of the Gamma Iota Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, serving as both a written archive and narrative platform for the chapter’s work, values, and legacy. Titled The Yardrunners Edition, this publication honors Gamma Iota’s presence on the yard—where leadership is visible, service is active, and brotherhood is lived daily.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!