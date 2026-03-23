Hosted by

Delta Theta Lambda Fraternity

About this event

The Sphinx Open Golf Tournament

400 Colonial Dr

Meridianville, AL 35759, USA

Hole Sponsors(s)
$125

Prominent signage with your company or organization name and logo displayed at a designated hole.

Individual Player(s) Entry
$125

Includes registration fee,  goodie bag, and 1 raffle ticket

Pyramid Level (Community Sponsor)
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A community-focused tier providing recognition for local small businesses, including social media acknowledgment and brand recognition at the venue. 1 Team Entry (4 people), 4 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive, 4 Raffle Tickets.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes brand recognition on the beverage cart and at hydration stations on the course, 1 Team Entry (4 people), 4 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive, 4 Raffle Tickets.

Longest Drive Level Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes brand recognition at the prize hole and recognition during the Longest Drive award, 1 Team Entry (4 people), 4 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive, 4 Raffle Tickets.

Pin-Seeker Level Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes brand recognition at the prize hole and recognition during the Pin-Seeker award, 1 Team Entry (4 people), 4 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive, 4 Raffle Tickets.

Sphinx Level (Old Gold Sponsor)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes brand recognition at the venue, 3 exclusive hole Signs, 2 Team Entries (8 people), 8 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive per team, 8 Raffle Tickets

Lunch Sponsor (Silver Sponsor)
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Lunch sponsor includes brand recognition at the venue, social media, and verbal recognition during the tournament, 2 exclusive hole Signs, 2 Team Entries (8 people), 8 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive per team, 8 Raffle Tickets

Pharaoh Level (Title Sponsor)
$4,000

Receives Title Sponsor brand recognition on all marketing materials, social media, and verbal recognition during the tournament, 2 exclusive Hole Signs, 3 Team Entries (12 people), 12 Player entries, 12 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive per team, 6 Raffle Tickets

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