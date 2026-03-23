The Sphinx Open Golf Tournament

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About this event
Prominent signage with your company or organization name and logo displayed at a designated hole.
Includes registration fee, goodie bag, and 1 raffle ticket
A community-focused tier providing recognition for local small businesses, including social media acknowledgment and brand recognition at the venue. 1 Team Entry (4 people), 4 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive, 4 Raffle Tickets.
Includes brand recognition on the beverage cart and at hydration stations on the course, 1 Team Entry (4 people), 4 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive, 4 Raffle Tickets.
Includes brand recognition at the prize hole and recognition during the Longest Drive award, 1 Team Entry (4 people), 4 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive, 4 Raffle Tickets.
Includes brand recognition at the prize hole and recognition during the Pin-Seeker award, 1 Team Entry (4 people), 4 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive, 4 Raffle Tickets.
Includes brand recognition at the venue, 3 exclusive hole Signs, 2 Team Entries (8 people), 8 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive per team, 8 Raffle Tickets
Lunch sponsor includes brand recognition at the venue, social media, and verbal recognition during the tournament, 2 exclusive hole Signs, 2 Team Entries (8 people), 8 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive per team, 8 Raffle Tickets
Receives Title Sponsor brand recognition on all marketing materials, social media, and verbal recognition during the tournament, 2 exclusive Hole Signs, 3 Team Entries (12 people), 12 Player entries, 12 Mulligans, 1 Power Drive per team, 6 Raffle Tickets
$
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