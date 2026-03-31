The Aguila Read to Restore Hope Program
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The Aguila Read to Restore Hope Program

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The Spirit of Agua Fria Gala Silent Auction

Osborne Jewelers Basket item
Osborne Jewelers Basket
$300

Starting bid

Donated by Osborne Jewelers

Value: $738

Includes:

  • Diamond Beaded Necklace
  • Freshwater Pearl Necklace
  • Wine Stopper
  • Tote Bag
  • Travel Jewelry Case
Alice Cooper Golf Swag Bag item
Alice Cooper Golf Swag Bag
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Alice Cooper Teen Center

Value: $580

Includes:

  • Limited Edition Alice Cooper Snake Golf Head Cover
  • Alice Cooper Signature Sunglasses by Fast Metal
  • Callaway Golf Ball
  • Signed Golf Glove
  • Alice Cooper Ball Maker
  • Callaway Cap signed by Alice Cooper
Phoenix Suns Signed Ball item
Phoenix Suns Signed Ball
$300

Starting bid

Donated by: Phoenix Suns

Value: $1,000

Signed by all team 24-25

Diamondbacks Batting Practice Experience item
Diamondbacks Batting Practice Experience
$350

Starting bid

Donated by the AZ Diamondbacks

Value: $1,200

Included:

(4) Dugout Box tickets

(4) passes to watch batting practice from the field at a 2026 regular season home game of their choice. Offers are valid Monday-Saturday, all Sunday games are excluded. Not valid 3/30, 5/10, 6/21, 7/4, 8/8, 9/18, 9/19, or 9/20. Postseason games are excluded.

Phoenix Raceway Tickets item
Phoenix Raceway Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Phoenix Raceway

Value: $500

Includes: Two reserved grandstand tickets plus two infield passes for Sunday, October 18th, 2026

Arizona Cardinals Signed Memorabilia item
Arizona Cardinals Signed Memorabilia
$100

Starting bid

Donated by the Arizona Cardinals
Value: $300

Includes:

  • One AZ Cardinals football signed by #5 Baron Browning
  • One signed photo of #25 Zaven Collins


Railway Adventure & Bearizona Pass item
Railway Adventure & Bearizona Pass
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Railway Adventures & Bearizona

Value: $535

Includes:

  • Coach Class train tickets for four from Williams Arizona to the Grand Canyon South Rim, roundtrip
  • One Car Pass to Bearizona
Master Mixologist Basket item
Master Mixologist Basket
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Chasse Building Team

Value: $325

Included:

  • El Ateo Blanco Tequila Bottle
  • Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon Bottle
  • True Cubes Clear Ice Maker
  • Corksicle Cigar Glass
  • Bar Pantry (triple sec, cherries, agave, salt)
  • Gourmet Snacks
  • Cocktail Mixes
  • Pretzel Bag


Wine & Movie Date Night item
Wine & Movie Date Night
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Chasse Building Team

Value: $290

Includes:

  • Bottle of Cabernet
  • Bottle of Pinot Grigio
  • Premium pretzels and pecans
  • 3 $50 Restaurant Gift Cards (Mortens)
  • Candle
  • Wine Glasses
  • Fandago Gift Card


Main Event Family Package item
Main Event Family Package
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Main Event

Value: $300

Includes:

  • 4 All Access Wristbands
  • 4 One Hour FUNcard for Arcade
  • Bowling Shoe Rental
Handmade Cozy Blanket item
Handmade Cozy Blanket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Jennifer Watson

Value: $150

Handmade Cozy Blanket item
Handmade Cozy Blanket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Jennifer Watson

Value: $150

Society West Salon Package item
Society West Salon Package
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Society West Salon
Value: $250

Includes:

  • Salon Shampoos & Conditioners
  • Salon Hair Masque
  • Salon Styling Spray
  • Detangling Brush
Society West Salon Services item
Society West Salon Services
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Society West Salon

Value: $175

Includes:

  • 1 blowout with conditioning treatment
  • 1 brow wax
  • 1 haircut
A Taste of California’s Wine Country item
A Taste of California’s Wine Country
$1,499

Starting bid

Donated by Winspire

Value: $2,249

This experience for 2 includes:

  • 2-night stay at the Valette Guest House, a refined hideaway in the heart of Healdsburg
  • Your choice of one of three unforgettable culinary experiences
  • Winspire booking & concierge service — seamless planning from start to finish
Spirits of Tennessee: Whiskey, Culture & Southern Flavor item
Spirits of Tennessee: Whiskey, Culture & Southern Flavor
$1,999

Starting bid

Donated by Winspire

Value: $2,999

This experience for two includes:

  • Your choice of one signature Nashville tour experience:
    • Jack Daniel’s Express Distillery Tour
    • Murals & Mimosas
    • Beer, Bourbon & BBQ
  • 3-course dinner with elevated Jack Daniel’s pairings at Henrietta Red
  • 3-night stay at Hutton Hotel
  • Winspire booking & concierge service
Lakeside Bliss in Tahoe item
Lakeside Bliss in Tahoe
$1,999

Starting bid

Donated by Winspire

Value: $2,999

This experience for two includes:

  • 3-night stay in a standard king bedded guest room at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino (Incline Village)
  • Choice of guided hike: Monkey Rock, Flume Chickadee Ridge, or Lollipop Loop (2 hrs, 2.5 miles each — with substitutions if needed)
  • 1-hour paddleboard or kayak rental on Lake Tahoe
  • Winspire booking & concierge service – seamless support for every detail


Tuscany Culinary Escape: A Journey of Flavor and Tranquility item
Tuscany Culinary Escape: A Journey of Flavor and Tranquility
$3,649

Starting bid

Donated by Winspire
Value: $5,474

This package for two includes:

  • Pasta making class, wine cellar and olive oil mill tour, tasting, and lunch for 2 at Fattoria Colleverde (Lucca)
  • 5-night stay in a classic room at the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa (Barga, Lucca)
  • 2-night stay in a superior room at Hotel Ponte Sisto, Rome with daily breakfast
  • Winspire booking & concierge service

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!