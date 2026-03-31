The Spirit of Agua Fria Gala Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Donated by Osborne Jewelers
Value: $738
Includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Alice Cooper Teen Center
Value: $580
Includes:
Starting bid
Donated by: Phoenix Suns
Value: $1,000
Signed by all team 24-25
Starting bid
Donated by the AZ Diamondbacks
Value: $1,200
Included:
(4) Dugout Box tickets
(4) passes to watch batting practice from the field at a 2026 regular season home game of their choice. Offers are valid Monday-Saturday, all Sunday games are excluded. Not valid 3/30, 5/10, 6/21, 7/4, 8/8, 9/18, 9/19, or 9/20. Postseason games are excluded.
Starting bid
Donated by: Phoenix Raceway
Value: $500
Includes: Two reserved grandstand tickets plus two infield passes for Sunday, October 18th, 2026
Starting bid
Donated by the Arizona Cardinals
Value: $300
Includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Railway Adventures & Bearizona
Value: $535
Includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Chasse Building Team
Value: $325
Included:
Starting bid
Donated by Chasse Building Team
Value: $290
Includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Main Event
Value: $300
Includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Jennifer Watson
Value: $150
Starting bid
Donated by Jennifer Watson
Value: $150
Starting bid
Donated by Society West Salon
Value: $250
Includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Society West Salon
Value: $175
Includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Winspire
Value: $2,249
This experience for 2 includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Winspire
Value: $2,999
This experience for two includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Winspire
Value: $2,999
This experience for two includes:
Starting bid
Donated by Winspire
Value: $5,474
This package for two includes:
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