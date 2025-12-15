The SOFIE Foundation

Hosted by

The SOFIE Foundation

About this event

The Spirit of Tatá - Wisdom of an Amazonian Shaman

3117 16th St

San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Early Bird – Community Circle - Ticket
$33

This ticket welcomes you into a shared space of listening, remembrance, and connection.

Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time. After this period, the ticket price will be $44.


Guardians of the Forest - Ticket
$55

This special ticket is an offering of gratitude and reciprocity, that will also support us in offering 5-10 tickets for free.


Your contribution helps protect living traditions, the forest, and the transmission of wisdom to future generations.


Deeper Connection - Community Support Ticket
$88

Holders of this ticket will be part of a small, intentional offering that opens the possibility for deeper listening and connection after the screening, in a way that is guided by respect and consent from the Indigenous community.


This may take the form of a future conversation with someone from the tribe, or a short message shared by the Yawanawá people, offered from their land and in their chosen way.

Add a donation for The SOFIE Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!