The Spirit of Tatá - Wisdom of an Amazonian Shaman

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About this event
This ticket welcomes you into a shared space of listening, remembrance, and connection.
Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time. After this period, the ticket price will be $44.
This special ticket is an offering of gratitude and reciprocity, that will also support us in offering 5-10 tickets for free.
Your contribution helps protect living traditions, the forest, and the transmission of wisdom to future generations.
Holders of this ticket will be part of a small, intentional offering that opens the possibility for deeper listening and connection after the screening, in a way that is guided by respect and consent from the Indigenous community.
This may take the form of a future conversation with someone from the tribe, or a short message shared by the Yawanawá people, offered from their land and in their chosen way.
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