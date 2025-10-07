Spirit of the Horse

Hosted by
About this event
Includes 2 Adults and up to 3 Children (under 12)
A ringside table for 4. Included with your VIP purchase is backstage access to meet the stars and horses of the show while enjoying the refined cuisine of hot and cold hors d'oeuvres and wine.
A ringside table for 8. Included with your VIP purchase is backstage access to meet the stars and horses of the show while enjoying the refined cuisine of hot and cold hors d'oeuvres and wine.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!