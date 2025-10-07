Horses Without Humans Rescue Organization

Hosted by

Horses Without Humans Rescue Organization

About this event

Spirit of the Horse

3000 Marion County Rd

Weirsdale, FL 32195, USA

Child Admission (Under 12)
$15
Adult Admission
$25
Family Group Bundle
$75

Includes 2 Adults and up to 3 Children (under 12)

VIP Table of 4
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A ringside table for 4. Included with your VIP purchase is backstage access to meet the stars and horses of the show while enjoying the refined cuisine of hot and cold hors d'oeuvres and wine.

VIP Table of 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A ringside table for 8. Included with your VIP purchase is backstage access to meet the stars and horses of the show while enjoying the refined cuisine of hot and cold hors d'oeuvres and wine.

Add a donation for Horses Without Humans Rescue Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!