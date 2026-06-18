The Spongebob Musical

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About this event
Reserve your seat for the closest view of every song, dance, and standout moment, with your ticket making a meaningful investment in the mentorship, scholarships, and immersive training behind it all.
Watch our young performers bring Bikini Bottom to life and help us celebrate a summer of training, growth, and joy. Your ticket supports access to our year-round training programs for students across all five boroughs, NJ, and LI.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!