Yellow text for "The Spongebob Musical" with the Nickelodeon logo above it is set against a solid blue background.
On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program, Inc

Hosted by

On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program, Inc

About this event

The Spongebob Musical

91 Claremont Ave

New York, NY 10027, USA

VIP Admission
$45

Reserve your seat for the closest view of every song, dance, and standout moment, with your ticket making a meaningful investment in the mentorship, scholarships, and immersive training behind it all.

General Admission
$25

Watch our young performers bring Bikini Bottom to life and help us celebrate a summer of training, growth, and joy. Your ticket supports access to our year-round training programs for students across all five boroughs, NJ, and LI.

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