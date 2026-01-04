Cazale Community And Cultural Center Inc

Hosted by

Cazale Community And Cultural Center Inc

About this event

THE SPRING GALA: Blooming with Purpose

555 Northern Blvd

Great Neck, NY 11021, USA

General Event Ticket
$150

Includes entry to The Spring Gala and an evening of celebration in support of the Cazale Community and Cultural Center.

Duo Ticket
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes (2) General Admission tickets to The Spring Gala.

VIP Event Ticket
$175

Includes priority entry and reserved premium seating for an elevated gala experience.

Silver Package
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 General Admission tickets / Quarter-page advertisement in the event program / Name recognition on select event materials

Gold Package
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 VIP tickets / Half-page advertisement in the event program / Logo placement on select event materials / Recognition during the event

Platinum Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 VIP tickets / Full-page advertisement in the event program / Logo placement on select event materials / Verbal recognition during the event


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