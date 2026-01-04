THE SPRING GALA: Blooming with Purpose

About this event
Includes entry to The Spring Gala and an evening of celebration in support of the Cazale Community and Cultural Center.
Includes (2) General Admission tickets to The Spring Gala.
Includes priority entry and reserved premium seating for an elevated gala experience.
10 General Admission tickets / Quarter-page advertisement in the event program / Name recognition on select event materials
10 VIP tickets / Half-page advertisement in the event program / Logo placement on select event materials / Recognition during the event
10 VIP tickets / Full-page advertisement in the event program / Logo placement on select event materials / Verbal recognition during the event
$
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