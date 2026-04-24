The Standard Institute

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The Standard Institute

About this event

Program Enrollment — The Standard Foundations

4576 Research Forest Dr suite 200

The Woodlands, TX 77381, USA

Standard Foundations Tuition
$300

8 left!

Secure your seat in the Fellowship with a one-time payment.


This option confirms your spot immediately and covers the full program. No additional payments required.

Standard Foundations Tuition Deposit
$100

8 left!

Reserve your seat with a $100 deposit and complete the remaining balance by week 2 session.


Your seat is secured upon deposit.

The Standard Fundraising Tuition
$100

8 left!

Initial deposit to secure your son’s spot. The remaining $200 will be completed through a fundraising opportunity organized by The Standard Institute.


Families do not need to find or set up fundraising options—we will provide that.

Fellows are expected to participate and follow through to complete the process.

Request a Sponsored Seat (Application Required)
Free

8 left!

This option is for families requesting financial support. Sponsored seats are limited and require a separate review process.


Submission of this request does not guarantee placement. Approved applicants will receive next steps to confirm their seat.

Add a donation for The Standard Institute

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