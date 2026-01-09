The Starting Gate : A Cultural Celebration at the Chase

About this event
General admission includes southern inspired fare, cash bar, live entertainment and music, photo booth and more! There is no guaranteed seating with a general admission ticket. A portion of your ticket purchase is tax deductible.
The VIP Experience includes guaranteed seating, bourbon tasting, in addition to southern inspired fare, cash bar, live entertainment and music, photo booth and more! A portion of your ticket purchase is tax deductible.
VIP Table seats up to 8 guests and is the VIP experience for each guest. It includes guaranteed seating, bourbon tasting, in addition to southern inspired fare, cash bar, live entertainment and music, photo booth and more! A portion of your ticket purchase is tax deductible.
Unable to attend but want to support? This donation supports the Aiken County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America and our partner foundations in serving children and families in our community. Your donation is tax deductible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!