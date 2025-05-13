Hosted by

Legacy Lives Here Inc

About this event

The State of Generational Wealth Networking Mixer

4850 N State Rd 7

Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Wealth Access Pass
$45
Step into an evening of inspiration, insight, and intentional connection with the Legacy Access Pass, your ticket to transformation. Includes: Admission to The State of Generational Wealth: The Extended Edition Engaging panel discussions + live Q&A with wealth leaders and change-makers Networking with purpose-driven professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders Complimentary handcrafted mocktails + a selection of lite bite appetizers Exclusive Legacy Wealth Resource Sheet to guide your next steps A chance to support powerful nonprofit missions creating real community impact entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
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