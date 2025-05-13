The State of Generational Wealth Networking Mixer

Step into an evening of inspiration, insight, and intentional connection with the Legacy Access Pass, your ticket to transformation. Includes: Admission to The State of Generational Wealth: The Extended Edition Engaging panel discussions + live Q&A with wealth leaders and change-makers Networking with purpose-driven professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders Complimentary handcrafted mocktails + a selection of lite bite appetizers Exclusive Legacy Wealth Resource Sheet to guide your next steps A chance to support powerful nonprofit missions creating real community impact entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Step into an evening of inspiration, insight, and intentional connection with the Legacy Access Pass, your ticket to transformation. Includes: Admission to The State of Generational Wealth: The Extended Edition Engaging panel discussions + live Q&A with wealth leaders and change-makers Networking with purpose-driven professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders Complimentary handcrafted mocktails + a selection of lite bite appetizers Exclusive Legacy Wealth Resource Sheet to guide your next steps A chance to support powerful nonprofit missions creating real community impact entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

More details...