The State of Generational Wealth Networking Mixer

Step into an evening of inspiration, insight, and intentional connection with the Legacy Access Pass, your ticket to transformation.
Includes:
Admission to The State of Generational Wealth: The Extended Edition
Engaging panel discussions + live Q&A with wealth leaders and change-makers
Networking with purpose-driven professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders
Complimentary handcrafted mocktails + a selection of lite bite appetizers
Exclusive Legacy Wealth Resource Sheet to guide your next steps
A chance to support powerful nonprofit missions creating real community impact
entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Step into an evening of inspiration, insight, and intentional connection with the Legacy Access Pass, your ticket to transformation.
Includes:
Admission to The State of Generational Wealth: The Extended Edition
Engaging panel discussions + live Q&A with wealth leaders and change-makers
Networking with purpose-driven professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders
Complimentary handcrafted mocktails + a selection of lite bite appetizers
Exclusive Legacy Wealth Resource Sheet to guide your next steps
A chance to support powerful nonprofit missions creating real community impact
entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Add a donation for Legacy Lives Here Inc
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