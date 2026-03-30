The Stories That Shape Us (Sponsorships)

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About this event
As the Presenting Sponsor, this level creates the foundation for the entire conference experience and positions your organization as a leading supporter of families across West Virginia.
Where every story begins.
Benefits
• Recognized as Presenting Sponsor
• Opportunity to welcome attendees from the main stage
• Largest logo placement on all promotional materials
• Logo featured on event signage
• Full page recognition in conference program
• Featured in three dedicated social media posts
• Highlighted in post event communications
• Guaranteed conference table
• Two complimentary lunches for event day
• Two complimentary event t-shirts
As the exclusive Lunch Sponsor, this opportunity creates space for connection and shared experience during the conference.
A moment in the story where everyone comes together.
Benefits
• Recognized as Lunch Sponsor
• Logo displayed at lunch area signage
• Half page recognition in conference program
• Verbal recognition before lunch
• Logo in conference program
• Recognition on conference sponsor slide
• Featured in two social media posts
• Guaranteed conference table
• Two complimentary lunches for event day• Option to purchase event t-shirts at a discounted rate
This level supports the conversations, training, and connections that help shape brighter futures for children and families.
The moment where a story begins to change.
Benefits
• Recognition on conference sponsor slide
• Half page recognition in conference program
• Verbal recognition during conference
• Featured in two social media posts
• Guaranteed conference table
• Two complimentary lunches for event day
• Option to purchase event t-shirts at a discounted rate
As the exclusive Opening Night Experience Sponsor, this level supports a meaningful and welcoming start for families traveling from across the state.
Supports a pre-conference family experience on October 2, 2026 for families traveling from across the state. This event creates a welcoming and relaxed environment for children and caregivers before the conference.
This experience will take place at Sky Zone Charleston.
Where the story begins with connection, joy, and belonging.
Benefits
• Recognized as Opening Night Experience Sponsor
• Logo displayed on pre-event signage
• Option to be the sole informational table at the event
• Logo in conference program
• Recognition on conference sponsor slide
• Featured in one social media post
• Guaranteed conference table
• Two complimentary lunches for event day
• Option to purchase event t-shirts at a discounted rate
This level supports the learning and collaboration that strengthens families and communities.
Where resilience, healing, and growth begin to take shape.
Benefits
• Logo in conference program
• Recognition on conference sponsor slide
• Featured in one social media post
• Guaranteed conference table
• Two complimentary lunches for event day
• Option to purchase event t-shirts at a discounted rate
As the Program Sponsor, this level helps guide attendees through the conference experience.
Helping guide attendees through The Stories That Shape Us.
Benefits
• Recognized as Program Sponsor
• Logo featured on outside cover of conference program & inside conference program
• Recognition on conference sponsor slide
• Guaranteed conference table
• Two complimentary lunches for event day
• Option to purchase event t-shirts at a discounted rate
As the Coffee Sponsor, this level supports the moments of connection that happen before the conference starts. The Post Coffee Truck is from Salt Rock, WV, and is owned by WV foster and adoptive parents.
Fueling the conversations that shape the story.
Benefits
• Logo displayed at the coffee truck
• Name listed in conference program
• Recognition on conference sponsor slide
• Guaranteed conference table
• Two complimentary lunches for event day
• Option to purchase event t-shirts at a discounted rate
This level honors those who consistently show up for children and families in meaningful ways.
Honoring the lasting impact of those who show up for children.
Benefits
• Name listed in conference program
• Guaranteed conference table
• Two complimentary lunches for event day
• Option to purchase event t-shirts at a discounted rate
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!