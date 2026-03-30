The Stories That Shape Us (Sponsorships)

As the Presenting Sponsor, this level creates the foundation for the entire conference experience and positions your organization as a leading supporter of families across West Virginia.



Where every story begins.





Benefits

• Recognized as Presenting Sponsor

• Opportunity to welcome attendees from the main stage

• Largest logo placement on all promotional materials

• Logo featured on event signage

• Full page recognition in conference program

• Featured in three dedicated social media posts

• Highlighted in post event communications

• Guaranteed conference table

• Two complimentary lunches for event day

• Two complimentary event t-shirts