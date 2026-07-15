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Enjoy the complete in-person experience at The Stories We Live.
Your ticket includes:
Save $50 compared to purchasing the VIP Dinner Experience and Community Conference Pass separately.
This admission does not include a Private Insight Session.
Join Elizabeth Orr for an intimate evening of exceptional food, meaningful conversation, and authentic connection.
Your VIP Dinner Experience includes:
This ticket includes admission to the VIP Dinner only. It does not include a Private Insight Session or admission to the Community Conference.
Spend 90 minutes with Elizabeth Orr in a private individual or couples session designed to deepen your understanding of yourself, your relationships, and the stories that shape your life.
Sessions will be offered on Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9.
Your session will be scheduled after registration based on Elizabeth's availability.
A member of the Clear Mourning team will contact you prior to the event to coordinate your appointment.
Space is limited.
Join us for a full day of learning, reflection, and connection at The Stories We Live.
Your Community Conference Pass includes:
This ticket is valid for the Community Conference on Saturday, October 10 only. It does not include the VIP Dinner or a Private Insight Session.
Join us for a full day of learning, reflection, and connection at The Stories We Live while earning continuing education credit.
Your Clinician Conference Pass includes:
This ticket is valid for the Community Conference on Saturday, October 10 only. It does not include the VIP Dinner or a Private Insight Session.
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