A golden crescent moon and an Enneagram symbol are in the background, while the foreground features the title "The Stories We Live" and details about a live Enneagram experience with Elizabeth Orr.
Clear Mourning

Hosted by

Clear Mourning

About this event

The Stories We Live

Bend

OR, USA

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Full Weekend Experience
$375

Enjoy the complete in-person experience at The Stories We Live.

Your ticket includes:


  • VIP Dinner with Elizabeth Orr on Friday, October 9
  • Full-day Community Conference on Saturday, October 10
    • Breakout sessions
    • Priority seating
    • Early event check-in
    • Pre-event resource packet

Save $50 compared to purchasing the VIP Dinner Experience and Community Conference Pass separately.

This admission does not include a Private Insight Session.

VIP Dinner Experience
$300

Join Elizabeth Orr for an intimate evening of exceptional food, meaningful conversation, and authentic connection.


Your VIP Dinner Experience includes:

  • A private chef-prepared dinner on Friday, October 9
  • An intimate conversation with Elizabeth Orr
  • Audience Q&A
  • Meaningful connection with fellow attendees
  • An opportunity to support the mission of Clear Mourning

This ticket includes admission to the VIP Dinner only. It does not include a Private Insight Session or admission to the Community Conference.

Private Insight Session
$350

Spend 90 minutes with Elizabeth Orr in a private individual or couples session designed to deepen your understanding of yourself, your relationships, and the stories that shape your life.


Sessions will be offered on Thursday, October 8 and Friday, October 9.

Your session will be scheduled after registration based on Elizabeth's availability.


A member of the Clear Mourning team will contact you prior to the event to coordinate your appointment.


Space is limited.

Community Conference Pass
$125

Join us for a full day of learning, reflection, and connection at The Stories We Live.


Your Community Conference Pass includes:

  • Inspiring keynote sessions with Elizabeth Orr
  • Interactive breakout sessions
  • Opportunities for reflection and meaningful conversation
  • Pre-event resource packet

This ticket is valid for the Community Conference on Saturday, October 10 only. It does not include the VIP Dinner or a Private Insight Session.

Clinician Conference Pass
$175

Join us for a full day of learning, reflection, and connection at The Stories We Live while earning continuing education credit.


Your Clinician Conference Pass includes:

  • Inspiring keynote sessions with Elizabeth Orr
  • Interactive breakout sessions
  • Opportunities for reflection and meaningful conversation
  • Pre-event resource packet
  • CEU credit and continuing education documentation

This ticket is valid for the Community Conference on Saturday, October 10 only. It does not include the VIP Dinner or a Private Insight Session.

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