The Story of Scripture - Houston

The Lion Painting that was created during the Houston Story of Scripture Experience has been generously donated by Big Chris Wood, the artist, with all proceeds directly benefiting the advancement of the Story of Scripture initiative.
The Lion Painting that was created during the Houston Story of Scripture Experience has been generously donated by Big Chris Wood, the artist, with all proceeds directly benefiting the advancement of the Story of Scripture initiative.
Story of Scripture Foil Prints: Abraham Book Covers
$200
Starting bid
These five high quality prints are limited to 500 copies ever printed. They have foil accents to accentuate the art.
These five high quality prints are limited to 500 copies ever printed. They have foil accents to accentuate the art.
Story of Scripture Foil Prints: David & Goliath Book Covers
$120
Starting bid
These three high quality prints are limited to 500 copies ever printed. They have foil accents to accentuate the art.
These three high quality prints are limited to 500 copies ever printed. They have foil accents to accentuate the art.
Story of Scripture Book Beau: Lion Seal
$60
Starting bid
This cover is waterproof (aside from the zipper). It is a soft padded book cover, custom printed with Story of Scripture artwork.
This cover is waterproof (aside from the zipper). It is a soft padded book cover, custom printed with Story of Scripture artwork.
Story of Scripture Book Beau: Floral Lion
$60
Starting bid
This cover is waterproof (aside from the zipper). It is a soft padded book cover, custom printed with Story of Scripture artwork.
This cover is waterproof (aside from the zipper). It is a soft padded book cover, custom printed with Story of Scripture artwork.
Story of Scripture Special Edition Comic Book: David
$20
Starting bid
This is book #1 in a 2-part series. Goliath will be released in the future. These are theologically approved books based on the Biblical narrative of the Bible. Dig into this story with incredible visuals and content.
This is book #1 in a 2-part series. Goliath will be released in the future. These are theologically approved books based on the Biblical narrative of the Bible. Dig into this story with incredible visuals and content.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!