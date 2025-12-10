The Strong and Brave Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

The Strong and Brave Foundation Inc.

About this event

The Strong and Brave At NY Islanders

2400 Hempstead Turnpike

Elmont, NY 11003, USA

Level -100
$118

Ticket Purchase is 1 ticket per attendee. If you have a group, tickets should be purchased at the same time so we can keep your party together. We have tickets in 100, 200 and 300 level sections. $25 of each ticket goes directly to support the foundation and processing fees we are charged. 

Level-200
$101

Ticket Purchase is 1 ticket per attendee. If you have a group, tickets should be purchased at the same time so we can keep your party together. We have tickets in 100, 200 and 300 level sections. $25 of each ticket goes directly to support the foundation and processing fees we are charged. 

Level -300
$76

Ticket Purchase is 1 ticket per attendee. If you have a group, tickets should be purchased at the same time so we can keep your party together. We have tickets in 100, 200 and 300 level sections. $25 of each ticket goes directly to support the foundation and processing fees we are charged. 

Add a donation for The Strong and Brave Foundation Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!