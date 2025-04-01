The Strong Beginnings Project's Walk for Autism Raffle 2025
🎟 1 Ticket = 1 Chance to Win Big! 🎟
$1
Grab a raffle ticket for your shot at exciting prizes while supporting a great cause! Every ticket gives you one chance to win, and every dollar helps fund life-changing support for children with autism and their families. Don’t miss out—your next ticket could be the lucky one! 🎉
Grab a raffle ticket for your shot at exciting prizes while supporting a great cause! Every ticket gives you one chance to win, and every dollar helps fund life-changing support for children with autism and their families. Don’t miss out—your next ticket could be the lucky one! 🎉
🎟️ Lucky 25 Bundle – More Tickets, More Chances! 🎟️
$20
This includes 25 tickets
Go all in with our 25-ticket bundle! More tickets mean more chances to win incredible prizes while making a meaningful impact for children with autism and their families. Don’t miss out—grab your bundle and get ready to win big for a great cause! 🎉💙
Go all in with our 25-ticket bundle! More tickets mean more chances to win incredible prizes while making a meaningful impact for children with autism and their families. Don’t miss out—grab your bundle and get ready to win big for a great cause! 🎉💙
Add a donation for The Strong Beginnings Project
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