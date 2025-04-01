The Strong Beginnings Project's Walk for Autism Raffle 2025

Grab a raffle ticket for your shot at exciting prizes while supporting a great cause! Every ticket gives you one chance to win, and every dollar helps fund life-changing support for children with autism and their families. Don’t miss out—your next ticket could be the lucky one! 🎉

Grab a raffle ticket for your shot at exciting prizes while supporting a great cause! Every ticket gives you one chance to win, and every dollar helps fund life-changing support for children with autism and their families. Don’t miss out—your next ticket could be the lucky one! 🎉

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