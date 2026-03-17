The Stronger Together Fundraiser

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About this event
Enjoy a Full menu of delicious Appetizers, Homemade pasta, 2 entrees, dessert and Unlimited imported wine, sangria, house beer and soda!
Full Page Color Ad in Journal. Top Placement on the interior displays at Event and 4 Tickets.
Half Page Color Ad in Journal. Placement on the interior displays at Event and 2 Tickets.
1/3 Page Color Ad in Journal. Placement on the interior displays at Event and 2 Tickets.
1/4 Page Color Ad in Journal. Placement on the interior displays at Event.
Honorable Mention in Journal
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