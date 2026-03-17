Lindenhurst Community Cares Coaltion

Hosted by

Lindenhurst Community Cares Coaltion

About this event

The Stronger Together Fundraiser

4913 Merrick Rd

Massapequa Park, NY 11762, USA

Stronger Together Ticket
$100

  Enjoy a Full menu of delicious Appetizers, Homemade pasta, 2 entrees, dessert and Unlimited imported wine, sangria, house beer and soda!  

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000

Full Page Color Ad in Journal. Top Placement on the interior displays at Event and 4 Tickets.

Gold Sponsorship
$750

Half Page Color Ad in Journal. Placement on the interior displays at Event and 2 Tickets.

Silver Sponsorship
$500

1/3 Page Color Ad in Journal. Placement on the interior displays at Event and 2 Tickets.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

1/4 Page Color Ad in Journal. Placement on the interior displays at Event.

Be a Contributer
$100

Honorable Mention in Journal

Add a donation for Lindenhurst Community Cares Coaltion

$

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