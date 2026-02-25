The Stronger Together Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Relive one of the greatest moments in college football history with this rare Notre Dame collectible package honoring the legendary 1973 National Championship team.
This unique set includes:
• A full-size Notre Dame football signed by members of the historic 1973 National Championship team
• An autographed photograph of Hall of Fame head coach Ara Parseghian, the iconic leader who guided the Fighting Irish to the national title that season
The 1973 team cemented its place in college football history with a dramatic victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl to claim the national championship. Under Coach Parseghian’s leadership, Notre Dame built one of the most respected programs in the sport.
This collectible pairing celebrates both the players and the legendary coach who made the season unforgettable.
Perfect for:
• Notre Dame alumni and fans
• College football collectors
• Sports memorabilia enthusiasts
• A centerpiece for an office, sports room, or fan cave
Donated to support the mission of AbbyStrong Fights NPC, helping drive awareness and solutions for childhood dementia affecting hundreds of thousands of children worldwide. Coach Ara Parseghian’s family later faced Niemann Pick Type C when three of his grandchildren were diagnosed with the disease, leading to the creation of the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund and decades of research to defeat this devastating childhood dementia.
Bid high and take home a piece of Fighting Irish history.
Starting bid
Private Wine Experience at The Williamsburg Winery
Enjoy an exclusive gathering at one of Virginia’s premier wineries.
This certificate includes:
• 2 hour private use of the Lafayette Library at The Williamsburg Winery
• Space for up to 25 guests
• Two bottles of Williamsburg Winery wine served during your event
Located in the heart of historic Williamsburg, this elegant private room provides the perfect setting for:
• Birthday celebrations
• Small gatherings with friends
• Business networking events
• Wine tasting with colleagues or family
Event must be scheduled during business hours and is subject to availability. Certificate expires December 31, 2026.
A wonderful opportunity to host a memorable experience while supporting AbbyStrong Fights NPC and the fight against childhood dementia.
Starting bid
“Get ready for tee time with our Golf Gold Short Pendant Necklace. Featuring a golf bag-inspired design complete with metallic clubs and our signature hoofprint detailing, this necklace is a great way to elevate your style game.” Details
14k Yellow Gold Over Brass
Green Malachite
Lobster Clasp W/ Single Adjustable Slider Bead
16" Chain With 3" Extender, 0.69"L X 0.65"W Pendant
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day exploring Virginia wine country with a private chauffeured experience along the renowned Monticello Wine Trail.
This custom five hour wine tour includes luxury SUV transportation for up to six guests and visits to three local wineries. Relax, take in the scenic views, and enjoy a curated tasting experience with friends or family while leaving all driving to a professional chauffeur.
Perfect for couples, friend groups, celebrations, or corporate outings, this experience offers both elegance and adventure in one of Virginia’s most beautiful regions.
Tour provided by Blue Ridge Wine Excursions, a service of Albemarle Limousine and Travel Service.
Important Details
• Valid Sunday through Friday excluding holidays
• Transportation included for up to six guests
• Pickup and drop off must occur within Charlottesville city or county limits
• Winery tasting fees, food, gratuity, and incidental costs not included
• Additional time beyond five hours billed at standard rate
• Certificate expires April 30, 2027
• Non transferable and not redeemable for cash
Donated By
Blue Ridge Wine Excursions
Suggested Display Name on Program
Luxury Monticello Wine Tour Experience
Starting bid
The Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund was founded after Notre Dame Coach Ara Parseghian lost three of his grandchildren to Niemann-Pick Type C. Since then, the Fund has driven world-class research at the University of Notre Dame and beyond, accelerating breakthroughs that directly led to treatments now available to families like ours.
The 2026 Parseghian Classic is an invitation-only golf fundraiser benefiting Niemann-Pick Type C research through the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund at the University of Notre Dame.
This is not a discounted travel package.
It is a premier, full-value philanthropic experience at one of the most iconic golf destinations in the world.
Package Includes:
• Registration for two guests (double occupancy)
• Three-night stay at The Lodge at Pebble Beach
• Tee times at Pebble Beach Golf Course and Spyglass Hill Golf Links
• Putting contest
• Private dinner and reception at The Beach Club featuring special guest comedian Aaron Weber
• Full access to the event itinerary and activities
Package value: $12,800
Opening bid reflects full fair market value.
By securing this experience, you are not only enjoying world-class golf and accommodations, you are advancing critical research for Niemann-Pick Type C, a devastating and fatal childhood disease.
Travel and airfare not included.
Valid for July 24 to July 27, 2026 event dates only.
Full itinerary available at parseghianfund.nd.edu.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!