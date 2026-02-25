The Stronger Together Silent Auction

Relive one of the greatest moments in college football history with this rare Notre Dame collectible package honoring the legendary 1973 National Championship team.





This unique set includes:





• A full-size Notre Dame football signed by members of the historic 1973 National Championship team

• An autographed photograph of Hall of Fame head coach Ara Parseghian, the iconic leader who guided the Fighting Irish to the national title that season





The 1973 team cemented its place in college football history with a dramatic victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl to claim the national championship. Under Coach Parseghian’s leadership, Notre Dame built one of the most respected programs in the sport.





This collectible pairing celebrates both the players and the legendary coach who made the season unforgettable.





Perfect for:





• Notre Dame alumni and fans

• College football collectors

• Sports memorabilia enthusiasts

• A centerpiece for an office, sports room, or fan cave





Donated to support the mission of AbbyStrong Fights NPC, helping drive awareness and solutions for childhood dementia affecting hundreds of thousands of children worldwide. Coach Ara Parseghian’s family later faced Niemann Pick Type C when three of his grandchildren were diagnosed with the disease, leading to the creation of the Ara Parseghian Medical Research Fund and decades of research to defeat this devastating childhood dementia.









Bid high and take home a piece of Fighting Irish history.



