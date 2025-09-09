The Stuart Foundation's Golf Tournament Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $12,000
Enjoy an all-inclusive day trip with three friends at the exclusive Madison Club.
Includes:
Donated by: Tom Stuart
Value: $12,500
Enjoy an all-inclusive day trip with three friends at the beautiful Gozzer Ranch.
Includes:
Donated by: Tom Stuart
Value: $24,000
Enjoy an all-inclusive overnight trip with three friends to The Tree Farm.
Includes:
Donated by: Tom Stuart
Value: $480
Includes:
Graciously donated by: Minky Couture & Sego Lily Spa
Value: $390
Includes:
Graciously donated by: Hale Center Theatre & Centerpoint Legacy Theatre
Value: $1,500
Enjoy smooth, effortless rides on the Segway ZT3 Pro E electric scooter. Designed for comfort and performance, it offers a powerful motor, long-lasting battery, and a sleek design that makes getting around town both fun and convenient.
Made possible with support from Mad Dog Cycles in Orem, UT.
Value: $3,000
Cruise further and faster with the Segway Xyber Electric Bike. Featuring a powerful motor, long-lasting battery, and comfortable design, it’s perfect for commuting or weekend adventures.
Made possible with support from Mad Dog Cycles in Orem, UT.
Value: $2,500
Bring the charm of Paris into your home with this stunning art piece. Beautifully captures the city’s elegance and timeless beauty — perfect for any art lover.
Graciously donated by: Brushworks Art Gallery
Value: $6,000
Capture the energy and iconic skyline of New York City with this striking artwork. Perfect for any city lover or collector.
Graciously donated by: Brushworks Art Gallery
Value: $735
Includes:
Graciously donated by: Black Clover
Value: $700
Enjoy a round of golf with three friends at the beautiful Willow Creek Country Club. A perfect day on the greens for golf enthusiasts.
Graciously donated by: Willow Creek Country Club
Value: $1,500
Own a piece of football history with this exclusive collection of game-worn items from Brady Christensen, current Carolina Panthers offensive lineman and BYU standout (2017–2020). Includes helmet, gloves, and a signed jersey — perfect for any football fan or collector.
Generously donated by: Brady Christensen
Value: $1,700
Preserve food like never before with a Harvest Right freeze dryer. Perfect for long-term storage, meal prep, or creating healthy snacks at home. Reliable, easy to use, and built to last.
Graciously donated by: Harvest Right
Value: $1,800
Utah Hockey Club hockey stick signed by the original team.
Graciously donated by: The Utah Hockey Club
Value: $2,800
Includes
