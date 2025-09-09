eventClosed

The Stuart Foundation's Golf Tournament Silent Auction

All Inclusive Day Trip to The Madison Golf Club item
All Inclusive Day Trip to The Madison Golf Club
$7,500

Value: $12,000

Enjoy an all-inclusive day trip with three friends at the exclusive Madison Club.


Includes:

  • Airfare (Private Jet)
  • A day of golf at The Madison Club (Ranked #5 in the U.S. Exclusivity)
  • Meals

Donated by: Tom Stuart

All Inclusive Day Trip to Gozzer Ranch Golf Club item
All Inclusive Day Trip to Gozzer Ranch Golf Club
$7,500

Value: $12,500

Enjoy an all-inclusive day trip with three friends at the beautiful Gozzer Ranch.


Includes:

  • Airfare (Private Jet)
  • A day of golf at Gozzer Ranch (Ranked in the top 100 courses in the U.S.)
  • Meals

Donated by: Tom Stuart

All Inclusive Overnight Trip to The Tree Farm Golf Club item
All Inclusive Overnight Trip to The Tree Farm Golf Club
$15,500

Value: $24,000

Enjoy an all-inclusive overnight trip with three friends to The Tree Farm.


Includes:

  • Airfare (Private Jet)
  • A day of golf at The Tree Farm (Best new, private, and best in state rankings)
  • Meals
  • Overnight lodging

Donated by: Tom Stuart

Luxury Relaxation Bundle item
Luxury Relaxation Bundle
$150

Value: $480

Includes:

  • Minky Couture Blanket
  • $300 Sego Lily Spa gift card

Graciously donated by: Minky Couture & Sego Lily Spa

Dinner & A Show Bundle item
Dinner & A Show Bundle
$200

Value: $390

Includes:

  • 2 tickets to Hale Center Theatre's Frozen
  • 4 tickets to a show of your choice at Centerpoint Legacy Theatre
  • $50 Tucanos gift card

Graciously donated by: Hale Center Theatre & Centerpoint Legacy Theatre

Segway MAX G3 Electric Scooter item
Segway MAX G3 Electric Scooter
$750

Value: $1,500

Enjoy smooth, effortless rides on the Segway ZT3 Pro E electric scooter. Designed for comfort and performance, it offers a powerful motor, long-lasting battery, and a sleek design that makes getting around town both fun and convenient.


Made possible with support from Mad Dog Cycles in Orem, UT.

Segway Xyber Electric Bike item
Segway Xyber Electric Bike
$1,500

Value: $3,000

Cruise further and faster with the Segway Xyber Electric Bike. Featuring a powerful motor, long-lasting battery, and comfortable design, it’s perfect for commuting or weekend adventures.


Made possible with support from Mad Dog Cycles in Orem, UT.

A Parisian Moment – Fine Art item
A Parisian Moment – Fine Art
$1,250

Value: $2,500

Bring the charm of Paris into your home with this stunning art piece. Beautifully captures the city’s elegance and timeless beauty — perfect for any art lover.


Graciously donated by: Brushworks Art Gallery

New York City – Fine Art item
New York City – Fine Art
$3,000

Value: $6,000

Capture the energy and iconic skyline of New York City with this striking artwork. Perfect for any city lover or collector.


Graciously donated by: Brushworks Art Gallery

Black Clover Golf Bundle item
Black Clover Golf Bundle
$350

Value: $735

Includes:

  • Black Clover golf bag
  • Assorted Black Clover swag
  • Black Clover gift card

Graciously donated by: Black Clover

Foursome at Willow Creek Country Club item
Foursome at Willow Creek Country Club
$350

Value: $700

Enjoy a round of golf with three friends at the beautiful Willow Creek Country Club. A perfect day on the greens for golf enthusiasts.


Graciously donated by: Willow Creek Country Club

Brady Christensen Game-Worn Memorabilia Bundle item
Brady Christensen Game-Worn Memorabilia Bundle
$750

Value: $1,500

Own a piece of football history with this exclusive collection of game-worn items from Brady Christensen, current Carolina Panthers offensive lineman and BYU standout (2017–2020). Includes helmet, gloves, and a signed jersey — perfect for any football fan or collector.


Generously donated by: Brady Christensen

Harvest Right Freeze Dryer item
Harvest Right Freeze Dryer
$850

Value: $1,700

Preserve food like never before with a Harvest Right freeze dryer. Perfect for long-term storage, meal prep, or creating healthy snacks at home. Reliable, easy to use, and built to last.


Graciously donated by: Harvest Right

Utah Hockey Club Signed Hockey Stick item
Utah Hockey Club Signed Hockey Stick
$750

Value: $1,800

Utah Hockey Club hockey stick signed by the original team.


Graciously donated by: The Utah Hockey Club

Utah All-Stars Collectors Set item
Utah All-Stars Collectors Set
$1,200

Value: $2,800

Includes

  • Utah Hockey Club hockey stick signed by the original team
  • Basketball signed by The Utah Jazz

