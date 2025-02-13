The Studio of Dance and Arts 2025 Hip Hop Camp

Central High School Gym - Havre

MT

Camp Admission - 1 Child
$55
Hip Hop Camp Admission for 1 child - includes t-shirt and lunch
Multi-Sibling Admission - 2 total Children
$85
groupTicketCaption
Hip Hop Camp Admission for 2 children (must reside at same address) - includes t-shirt and lunch
Multi-Sibling Admission - 3 total Children
$110
groupTicketCaption
Hip Hop Camp Admission for 3 or more children (must reside at same address) - includes t-shirt and lunch
Multi-Sibling Admission - 4 total Children
$110
groupTicketCaption
Hip Hop Camp Admission for 4 children (must reside at same address) - includes t-shirt and lunch

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing