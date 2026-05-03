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About this event
Secure your spot at The Style Exchange - a curated marketplace where you can sell your pieces, connect with shoppers, and turn your closet into cash. A curated pop-up where people shop, sell and refresh their closets in a stylish, community-driven experience. What you can sell. You're welcome to bring a mix of new and gently loved items - think pieces that are in great condition, stylish, and ready for their next home. Each vendor is allowed one helper. Vendor space is 8x8 and each vendor must stay without their space including signage, tables and racks.
The Style Exchange: Where Style Gets a Second Life
A curated pop-up where you shop new and gently used looks to refresh your closet in a stylish, community- driven experience.
5.00 General Admission supports Women with a Vision & Purpose initiatives
Tickets purchased online comes with a complimentary glass of mimosa. There will be a food and a treat vendor as your shopping
$
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