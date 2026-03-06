The Summer Chic Gala and Silent Auction

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, Table for 8, Exclusive VIP area access, First and Last Bids, Exclusive bid opportunities, Special Chef’s Menu, Exclusive VIP Gift, Media Promotions (2 years)
Table for 8, First and Last Bids, Special Chef’s Menu, VIP Gift, Media Promotions (1 Year)
Table for 6, VIP Gift, Media Promotions
Table for 6 Special Gift
$
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