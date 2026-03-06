Hosted by

Shiloh AME Church- Charleston

About this event

The Summer Chic Gala and Silent Auction

1500 Old Towne Rd

Charleston, SC 29407, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Diamond VIP Admission
$3,000

Priority entry, reserved seating, Table for 8, Exclusive VIP area access, First and Last Bids, Exclusive bid opportunities, Special Chef’s Menu, Exclusive VIP Gift, Media Promotions (2 years)

Platinum
$2,000

Table for 8, First and Last Bids, Special Chef’s Menu, VIP Gift, Media Promotions (1 Year)

Gold
$1,000

Table for 6, VIP Gift, Media Promotions

Silver
$750

Table for 6 Special Gift

Add a donation for Shiloh AME Church- Charleston

$

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