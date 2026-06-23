"The Summit Jam" 2026: A 3-Day Urban Youth Conference

Reserved for mentorship organizations, youth-serving nonprofits, and community programs who want to share their resources with San Antonio-area youth and families during our Youth Mixer Night.





Includes:

✓ Friday Youth Mixer & Exhibitor Space

✓ Complimentary access for (up to 2) representatives



What to Bring:

- Your own table (1)

- Chair(s) for your setup

- Marketing materials (flyers, business cards, pamphlets) and/or signage (banner)

- Keepsake items, stationary branding, and/or giveaways

- Trash bag

- Big smiles & good vibes only!



Friday, July 17 2026 @ 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Dr. E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex (Antioch Sports Complex)

314 Eross St, San Antonio, TX 78202