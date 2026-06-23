A vibrant poster for "The Summit Jam 2026" features a silhouetted crowd in the foreground against a city skyline in the background.
This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.

Hosted by

This Is 4 My Girlz, Inc.

About this event

"The Summit Jam" 2026: A 3-Day Urban Youth Conference

314 Eross St

San Antonio, TX 78202, USA

Youth Participant (Ages 8-24)
Free

Includes:
✓ Friday Youth Mixer & Pop-Up
✓ Saturday Workshops
✓ Open Forum Panel
✓ Talent Expo

Friday, July 17 2026 @ 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Saturday, July 18 2026 @ 8:30am - 3:00pm
E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex (Antioch Sports Complex)
314 Eross St. San Antonio, TX 78202

Parent/Guardian Support Pass
$20

Includes:
✓ Friday Mixer Admission
✓ Saturday General Admission
✓ Parent Observation Access

Friday, July 17 2026 @ 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Saturday, July 18 2026 @ 8:30am - 3:00pm
E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex (Antioch Sports Complex)
314 Eross St. San Antonio, TX 78202

Youth Vendor Booth
$50

Includes:
✓ Friday Pop-Up Vendor Space
✓ Youth Entrepreneur Showcase

Please note: The vendor pass allows complimentary access for the youth entrepreneur(s), plus ONE adult assistant.

 What to Bring:
 - Your own table (1)
 - Chair(s) for your setup
 - Marketing materials (flyers, business cards, pamphlets) and/or signage (banner)
 - Trash bag
 - Money pouch
 - POS system, card swiper, or payment app (Cash App, Zelle, Square, etc.)
 - Big smiles & good vibes only!

Friday, July 17 2026 @ 5:00pm - 8:00pm
E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex (Antioch Sports Complex)
314 Eross St. San Antonio, TX 78202

Community Exhibitor Booth
Pay what you can

Reserved for mentorship organizations, youth-serving nonprofits, and community programs who want to share their resources with San Antonio-area youth and families during our Youth Mixer Night.


Includes:
✓ Friday Youth Mixer & Exhibitor Space
✓ Complimentary access for (up to 2) representatives

What to Bring:
 - Your own table (1)
 - Chair(s) for your setup
 - Marketing materials (flyers, business cards, pamphlets) and/or signage (banner)
- Keepsake items, stationary branding, and/or giveaways

 - Trash bag
 - Big smiles & good vibes only!

Friday, July 17 2026 @ 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Dr. E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex (Antioch Sports Complex)
314 Eross St, San Antonio, TX 78202

"We Are One" Gala (Individual Ticket)
$60

* Adults Only *


Includes:
✓ Gala Admission
✓ Networking Reception
✓ Community Recognition Program

Sunday, July 19 2026 @ 5pm-7pm
Eleven:14 Venue
1829 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78208

"We Are One" Gala (Couples Ticket)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

* Adults Only *


Includes:
✓ Gala Admission for 2
✓ Networking Reception
✓ Community Recognition Program

Sunday, July 19 2026 @ 5pm-7pm
Eleven:14 Venue
1829 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78208

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