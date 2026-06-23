"The Summit Jam" 2026: A 3-Day Urban Youth Conference

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About this event
Includes:
✓ Friday Youth Mixer & Pop-Up
✓ Saturday Workshops
✓ Open Forum Panel
✓ Talent Expo
Friday, July 17 2026 @ 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Saturday, July 18 2026 @ 8:30am - 3:00pm
E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex (Antioch Sports Complex)
314 Eross St. San Antonio, TX 78202
Includes:
✓ Friday Mixer Admission
✓ Saturday General Admission
✓ Parent Observation Access
Friday, July 17 2026 @ 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Saturday, July 18 2026 @ 8:30am - 3:00pm
E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex (Antioch Sports Complex)
314 Eross St. San Antonio, TX 78202
Includes:
✓ Friday Pop-Up Vendor Space
✓ Youth Entrepreneur Showcase
Please note: The vendor pass allows complimentary access for the youth entrepreneur(s), plus ONE adult assistant.
What to Bring:
- Your own table (1)
- Chair(s) for your setup
- Marketing materials (flyers, business cards, pamphlets) and/or signage (banner)
- Trash bag
- Money pouch
- POS system, card swiper, or payment app (Cash App, Zelle, Square, etc.)
- Big smiles & good vibes only!
Friday, July 17 2026 @ 5:00pm - 8:00pm
E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex (Antioch Sports Complex)
314 Eross St. San Antonio, TX 78202
Reserved for mentorship organizations, youth-serving nonprofits, and community programs who want to share their resources with San Antonio-area youth and families during our Youth Mixer Night.
Includes:
✓ Friday Youth Mixer & Exhibitor Space
✓ Complimentary access for (up to 2) representatives
What to Bring:
- Your own table (1)
- Chair(s) for your setup
- Marketing materials (flyers, business cards, pamphlets) and/or signage (banner)
- Keepsake items, stationary branding, and/or giveaways
- Trash bag
- Big smiles & good vibes only!
Friday, July 17 2026 @ 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Dr. E. Thurman Walker Sports Complex (Antioch Sports Complex)
314 Eross St, San Antonio, TX 78202
* Adults Only *
Includes:
✓ Gala Admission
✓ Networking Reception
✓ Community Recognition Program
Sunday, July 19 2026 @ 5pm-7pm
Eleven:14 Venue
1829 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78208
* Adults Only *
Includes:
✓ Gala Admission for 2
✓ Networking Reception
✓ Community Recognition Program
Sunday, July 19 2026 @ 5pm-7pm
Eleven:14 Venue
1829 N. New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78208
$
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