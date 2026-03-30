The Sunflower Club

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About this shop
In-person activity from 5:30 - 6:30 pm
Location: Irby Ranch Community Room (3701 Nevada Street Pleasanton, CA 94550)
In-person activity from 5:30 - 6:30 pm
Location: Irby Ranch Community Room (3701 Nevada Street Pleasanton, CA 94550)
In-person activity from 5:30 - 6:30 pm
Location: Irby Ranch Community Room (3701 Nevada Street Pleasanton, CA 94550)
In-person activity from 5:30 - 6:30 pm
Location: Irby Ranch Community Room (3701 Nevada Street Pleasanton, CA 94550)
$
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