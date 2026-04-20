Hosted by

Annetta PTO

About this event

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The Sweet World of Art Silent Auction

Kinder - Planters with succulent item
Kinder - Planters with succulent
$20

Starting bid

These smiley faces were all created by our amazing kindergarteners—each one is unique! See if you can find your child’s masterpiece.

1st Grade - 76008 on Canvas item
1st Grade - 76008 on Canvas
$20

Starting bid

Our first graders turned creativity loose on our 76008 canvas with their own abstract designs—each piece representing Aledo, Annetta Elementary, and a whole lot of Bearcat pride!

2nd Grade - Giant Jenga item
2nd Grade - Giant Jenga
$20

Starting bid

Our 2nd graders put their creativity to work—each student designed their own Jenga block, and together they built this custom tower! See if you can find your student’s masterpiece

3rd - Letters with poms item
3rd - Letters with poms
$20

Starting bid

Our 3rd graders spent time making their own unique pom-poms, which were combined to create the word ‘PLAY’—perfect for any playroom!
What color did your student make?

4th Grade - Aledo on Canvas item
4th Grade - Aledo on Canvas
$20

Starting bid

Our 4th graders brought the Aledo spirit to life! Each student added their own abstract touch to this graffiti-style painting, and the final piece came together beautifully
Can you spot your student’s contribution?”

5th - Guitar with sticker item
5th - Guitar with sticker
$20

Starting bid

5th Grade Creativity Rocks! Our 5th graders showed their love for music and art by decorating this incredible guitar—each design adding to one amazing final piece!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!