The Sweet World of Art Silent Auction

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These smiley faces were all created by our amazing kindergarteners—each one is unique! See if you can find your child’s masterpiece.
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Our first graders turned creativity loose on our 76008 canvas with their own abstract designs—each piece representing Aledo, Annetta Elementary, and a whole lot of Bearcat pride!
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Our 2nd graders put their creativity to work—each student designed their own Jenga block, and together they built this custom tower! See if you can find your student’s masterpiece
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Our 3rd graders spent time making their own unique pom-poms, which were combined to create the word ‘PLAY’—perfect for any playroom!
What color did your student make?
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Our 4th graders brought the Aledo spirit to life! Each student added their own abstract touch to this graffiti-style painting, and the final piece came together beautifully
Can you spot your student’s contribution?”
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5th Grade Creativity Rocks! Our 5th graders showed their love for music and art by decorating this incredible guitar—each design adding to one amazing final piece!
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