The Sweet World of Art’ Workshop

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About this event
Workshop 1 start at 5:10PM. You’ll receive your very own art kit and be guided step-by-step to create your very own masterpiece.
Workshop 2 start at 5:50PM. You’ll receive your very own art kit and be guided step-by-step to create your very own masterpiece.
Workshop 3 start at 6.30PM. You’ll receive your very own art kit and be guided step-by-step to create your very own masterpiece.
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