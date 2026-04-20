Annetta PTO

Hosted by

Annetta PTO

About this event

The Sweet World of Art’ Workshop

Workshop 1 5:10PM
$15

Workshop 1 start at 5:10PM. You’ll receive your very own art kit and be guided step-by-step to create your very own masterpiece.

Workshop 2 5:50PM
$15

Workshop 2 start at 5:50PM. You’ll receive your very own art kit and be guided step-by-step to create your very own masterpiece.

Workshop 3 6:30PM
$15

Workshop 3 start at 6.30PM. You’ll receive your very own art kit and be guided step-by-step to create your very own masterpiece.

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