About this event
Full access to The Table Between Us, including live cooking with Chef Yesenia, guest stories, and optional small-group connection rounds. Proceeds support Connecting Pieces programs.
We believe everyone belongs at the table. This pay-what-you-can ticket provides full access to the event. Give what feels right, every contribution supports Connecting Pieces.
Provide access for a community member by sponsoring a ticket.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!