Connecting Pieces

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Connecting Pieces

About this event

The Table Between Us

Zoom

General Participant
$20

Full access to The Table Between Us, including live cooking with Chef Yesenia, guest stories, and optional small-group connection rounds. Proceeds support Connecting Pieces programs.

Community Participant
Pay what you can

We believe everyone belongs at the table. This pay-what-you-can ticket provides full access to the event. Give what feels right, every contribution supports Connecting Pieces.

Seat at the Table Sponsor
$20

Provide access for a community member by sponsoring a ticket.

Add a donation for Connecting Pieces

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!