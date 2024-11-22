"The Tapestry of our Seasons" December Webinar Series
Add a donation for Mustard Seed Generation
$
[Dec 11th] Supporting Marriages During the Holiday Season
Free
Join Roy Kim, LMFT, CSAT in this session as he shares practical insights on how to support loved ones experiencing challenges in their marriages, especially during the holiday season. Learn strategies to offer empathy, understanding, and guidance during difficult times.
Join Roy Kim, LMFT, CSAT in this session as he shares practical insights on how to support loved ones experiencing challenges in their marriages, especially during the holiday season. Learn strategies to offer empathy, understanding, and guidance during difficult times.
[COMPLETED] Planning the Final Chapter of Your Life (한국어진행)
Free
Join Dr. Hye-Won (Grace) Shin for a thoughtful discussion on navigating the later stages of life with aging parents. Learn practical tools, resources, and approaches to support end-of-life planning, foster meaningful conversations, and honor their legacy with care and understanding.
신혜원 박사님과 함께 노년기의 부모님을 지원하고 소통하는 방법에 대해 알아보세요. 삶의 마지막 단계를 계획하며 의미 있는 대화를 나누고 부모님의 유산을 존중할 수 있도록 실질적인 도구와 리소스를 제공합니다.
Join Dr. Hye-Won (Grace) Shin for a thoughtful discussion on navigating the later stages of life with aging parents. Learn practical tools, resources, and approaches to support end-of-life planning, foster meaningful conversations, and honor their legacy with care and understanding.
신혜원 박사님과 함께 노년기의 부모님을 지원하고 소통하는 방법에 대해 알아보세요. 삶의 마지막 단계를 계획하며 의미 있는 대화를 나누고 부모님의 유산을 존중할 수 있도록 실질적인 도구와 리소스를 제공합니다.
[COMPLETED] Special Education 101: What Everyone Should Know
Free
Join Dr. Samuel Y. Kim and Daniel Park, PsyD Candidate, for an informative session on the basics of special education. This session will provide an in-depth overview of special education services within the public school system. We will cover the range of services available, as well as the roles of various educators and professionals involved in supporting students with diverse learning needs.
Join Dr. Samuel Y. Kim and Daniel Park, PsyD Candidate, for an informative session on the basics of special education. This session will provide an in-depth overview of special education services within the public school system. We will cover the range of services available, as well as the roles of various educators and professionals involved in supporting students with diverse learning needs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!