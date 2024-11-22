"The Tapestry of our Seasons" December Webinar Series

Join Dr. Samuel Y. Kim and Daniel Park, PsyD Candidate, for an informative session on the basics of special education. This session will provide an in-depth overview of special education services within the public school system. We will cover the range of services available, as well as the roles of various educators and professionals involved in supporting students with diverse learning needs.

Join Dr. Samuel Y. Kim and Daniel Park, PsyD Candidate, for an informative session on the basics of special education. This session will provide an in-depth overview of special education services within the public school system. We will cover the range of services available, as well as the roles of various educators and professionals involved in supporting students with diverse learning needs.

More details...