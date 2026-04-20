Evansville African American Museum Inc

Hosted by

Evansville African American Museum Inc

About this event

The Taste of History Vendor Registration

U of E Ridgway Center Eykamp Auditorium

Vendor Registration
$35

Your Vendor Experience Includes:
• Early access to the event for setup and preparation
• Official participation as a vendor in the event
• A designated vendor space
• One table and two chairs available upon request

Dinner Voucher
$25

Enhance your vendor experience by adding a dinner voucher to your registration. This voucher provides access to a curated meal during the event, allowing you to fully enjoy the evening while participating as a vendor.


Dinner Voucher Add-On
Valid for one attendee. Includes access to a meal during the event.
Note: Each vendor must have a general admission ticket or dinner voucher to receive a meal.

Add a donation for Evansville African American Museum Inc

$

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