The Taste of History Vendor Registration

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About this event
Your Vendor Experience Includes:
• Early access to the event for setup and preparation
• Official participation as a vendor in the event
• A designated vendor space
• One table and two chairs available upon request
Enhance your vendor experience by adding a dinner voucher to your registration. This voucher provides access to a curated meal during the event, allowing you to fully enjoy the evening while participating as a vendor.
Dinner Voucher Add-On
Valid for one attendee. Includes access to a meal during the event.
Note: Each vendor must have a general admission ticket or dinner voucher to receive a meal.
$
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