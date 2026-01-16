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The Taubman Museum Of Art

About this event

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The Taubman Museum Of Art's 2026 International Wine Festival Silent Auction

Date Night at the Museum with Liberty Trust & B+B item
Date Night at the Museum with Liberty Trust & B+B
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a night stay and breakfast for 2 at the Liberty Trust Hotel AND 2 Bourbon and Bacon tickets for Friday 2/27/2026

Arty Party & Takes The Cake Cupcakes item
Arty Party & Takes The Cake Cupcakes
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a 90 – minute private birthday party at the Taubman Museum of Art for up to 20 children, ages 2-14 years old with custom cupcakes from Takes the Cake

SOLD - Date Night at the Museum Hotel Roanoke and B+B item
SOLD - Date Night at the Museum Hotel Roanoke and B+B
$1

Starting bid

SOLD!

Paint Your Pup with Wag 'n Wash item
Paint Your Pup with Wag 'n Wash
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy (2) Take Home Paint Your Pet Kits, 2 tickets to our Pop Pup Museum this Spring, and a Treat Basket for your feline and canine pals from Wag’n Wash to enjoy!

TMA Vault Tour & Toast item
TMA Vault Tour & Toast
$350

Starting bid

Experience the richness of art history with an exclusive private vault tour at our museum. Delve into hidden treasures and captivating stories in an intimate setting featuring new additions to the Permanent Collection.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!