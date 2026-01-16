The Taubman Museum Of Art's 2026 International Wine Festival Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a night stay and breakfast for 2 at the Liberty Trust Hotel AND 2 Bourbon and Bacon tickets for Friday 2/27/2026
Starting bid
Enjoy a 90 – minute private birthday party at the Taubman Museum of Art for up to 20 children, ages 2-14 years old with custom cupcakes from Takes the Cake
Starting bid
SOLD!
Starting bid
Enjoy (2) Take Home Paint Your Pet Kits, 2 tickets to our Pop Pup Museum this Spring, and a Treat Basket for your feline and canine pals from Wag’n Wash to enjoy!
Starting bid
Experience the richness of art history with an exclusive private vault tour at our museum. Delve into hidden treasures and captivating stories in an intimate setting featuring new additions to the Permanent Collection.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!