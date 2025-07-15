Membership Drive

Valid for one year
With a Bronze Level Membership, you will receive updates regarding fundraising efforts and events. Additionally, you will receive 10% off event tickets.
Valid for one year
With a Silver Level Membership, you will receive updates regarding fundraising efforts and events. Additionally, you will receive 10% off event tickets.
Valid for one year
With a Gold Level Membership, you will receive updates regarding fundraising efforts and events as well as being listed as an official sponsor on the Foundation's website. Additionally, you will receive 15% off event tickets.
Valid for one year
With a Platinum Level Membership, you will receive updates regarding fundraising efforts and events as well as being listed as an official sponsor on the Foundation's website. Additionally, you will receive 1 (one) complimentary event ticket and 15% off additional tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!