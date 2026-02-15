Tulsa Shakespeare Company

Hosted by

Tulsa Shakespeare Company

About this event

The Tempest (Pay what you can night)

621 E 4th St

Tulsa, OK 74120, USA

Fairy Ticket
$5

We want to make sure theatrical experiences are accessible for all. This ticket grants you full admission to our production on 5/14/2026.


*All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be issued except in the event of a show cancellation. Late arrivals or missed performances are not eligible for refunds.

Caliban Ticket
$10

We want to make sure theatrical experiences are accessible for all. This ticket grants you full admission to our production on 5/14/2026.


*All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be issued except in the event of a show cancellation. Late arrivals or missed performances are not eligible for refunds.

Ferdinand Ticket
$15

We want to make sure theatrical experiences are accessible for all. This ticket grants you full admission to our production on 5/14/2026.


*All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be issued except in the event of a show cancellation. Late arrivals or missed performances are not eligible for refunds.

Miranda Ticket
$20

We want to make sure theatrical experiences are accessible for all. This ticket grants you full admission to our production on 5/14/2026.


*All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be issued except in the event of a show cancellation. Late arrivals or missed performances are not eligible for refunds.

General Admission
$25

We want to make sure theatrical experiences are accessible for all. This ticket grants you full admission to our production on 5/14/2026.


*All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be issued except in the event of a show cancellation. Late arrivals or missed performances are not eligible for refunds.

Ariel Ticket
$30

We want to make sure theatrical experiences are accessible for all. This ticket grants you full admission to our production on 5/14/2026. With this purchase, your extra dollars will allow us to pay our actors, designers, and musicians. We thank you for your support.


*All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be issued except in the event of a show cancellation. Late arrivals or missed performances are not eligible for refunds.

Prospero Ticket
$35

We want to make sure theatrical experiences are accessible for all. This ticket grants you full admission to our production on 5/14/2026. With this purchase, your extra dollars will allow us to pay our actors, designers, and musicians. We thank you for your support.


*All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges will be issued except in the event of a show cancellation. Late arrivals or missed performances are not eligible for refunds.

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