The Tenth Man's Silent Auction 2026

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St. Andrews Links piece depicting the history of the Links and the development of the golf ball!
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Unique Jack Hughes photo and replica Olympic Gold Medal commemorating the 2026 USA Olympic Men's Hockey Team's victory over Canada!
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Authentic autographed jersey of rising Cardinals star Jordan Walker!
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Former Cardinals favorite Brendan Donovan autographed custom jersey!
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Blues Hall of Fame great Brett Hull autographed pro style hockey jersey!
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Rare and unique custom framed vintage photo of Ozzie Smith rounding the bases after hitting the game winning homerun against the Dodgers in Game 6 of the 1985 World Series. Jack Buck shouted "Go Crazy Folks, Go Crazy!"
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Plaque with photos of all 3 of the St. Louis Cardinals Stadiums!
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Unique 3D Design Piece depicting the current 2025 Busch Stadium along with miniature photos of celebrated Cardinal greats and replicas of the Cardinals' World Series rings.
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Iconic autographed photo of David Freese's home run in the 6th game of the World Series with inscription!
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Unique autographed photo by Roman Burki exchanging jerseys after a tied game in June 2024!
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Autographed George Hendrick baseball encased with nameplate commemorating his 1982 World Series Championship!
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Go out in style with this STL City crossbody purse!
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Blues fan favorite Curtis Joseph autographed hockey stick with inscription!
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Famous "Sandlot" Movie from 1993 Art Piece depicting the characters and a replica of the infamous Babe Ruth signed ball!
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A blend of young and older, more complex bourbons, it drinks remarkably well, like a fine "older" bourbon should. Filled in our patented, specialty baseball decanter, this bourbon makes a great sipping spirit.
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Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville art celebrating the artist with facsimile signature!
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Local St. Louis artist, Joseph Bodus, created this unique pencil drawing of the 3 Busch Stadiums. Certificate of Authenticity included.
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This Experience for 2 Includes: - Tickets to a show of your choice at Red Rocks Amphitheater
- 3-night stay at the Limelight Hotel Denver in a deluxe room
- Winspire booking & concierge service for seamless planning
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This experience for 2 includes:
- Handwritten Wines Bread & Butter Tasting Experience
- Schramsberg Winery Cave Tour and Tasting
- 3-night stay at The Setting Inn Napa Valley
- Daily breakfast featuring Thomas Keller's Bouchon Bakery pastries
- Winspire booking & concierge service for seamless planning
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes: - 3-night stay in a Signature Guestroom at The Lodge at Torrey Pines - 1 round of golf per person at the North Course - 1 round of golf per person at the South Course - Winspire booking & concierge service
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