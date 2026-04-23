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The Tenth Man

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The Tenth Man's Silent Auction 2026

St. Andrew's Links - History of the Links and the Golf Ball item
St. Andrew's Links - History of the Links and the Golf Ball
$200

Starting bid

St. Andrews Links piece depicting the history of the Links and the development of the golf ball!

Jack Hughes Photo and Replica Olympic Gold Medal item
Jack Hughes Photo and Replica Olympic Gold Medal
$180

Starting bid

Unique Jack Hughes photo and replica Olympic Gold Medal commemorating the 2026 USA Olympic Men's Hockey Team's victory over Canada!

Jordan Walker Autographed Jersey item
Jordan Walker Autographed Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Authentic autographed jersey of rising Cardinals star Jordan Walker!

Brendan Donovan Autographed Custom Jersey item
Brendan Donovan Autographed Custom Jersey
$75

Starting bid

Former Cardinals favorite Brendan Donovan autographed custom jersey!

Brett Hull Autographed Pro Style Hockey Jersey item
Brett Hull Autographed Pro Style Hockey Jersey
$185

Starting bid

Blues Hall of Fame great Brett Hull autographed pro style hockey jersey!

Ozzie Smith "Go Crazy Folks, Go Crazy!" item
Ozzie Smith "Go Crazy Folks, Go Crazy!"
$230

Starting bid

Rare and unique custom framed vintage photo of Ozzie Smith rounding the bases after hitting the game winning homerun against the Dodgers in Game 6 of the 1985 World Series. Jack Buck shouted "Go Crazy Folks, Go Crazy!"

Stadiums of the St. Louis Cardinals item
Stadiums of the St. Louis Cardinals
$80

Starting bid

Plaque with photos of all 3 of the St. Louis Cardinals Stadiums!

3D Busch Stadium with Cardinal Greats item
3D Busch Stadium with Cardinal Greats
$175

Starting bid

Unique 3D Design Piece depicting the current 2025 Busch Stadium along with miniature photos of celebrated Cardinal greats and replicas of the Cardinals' World Series rings.

David Freese's Home Run in the 6th Game of the World Series item
David Freese's Home Run in the 6th Game of the World Series
$215

Starting bid

Iconic autographed photo of David Freese's home run in the 6th game of the World Series with inscription!

Roman Burki Exchanging Jerseys item
Roman Burki Exchanging Jerseys
$200

Starting bid

Unique autographed photo by Roman Burki exchanging jerseys after a tied game in June 2024!

Autographed George Hendrick Baseball item
Autographed George Hendrick Baseball
$65

Starting bid

Autographed George Hendrick baseball encased with nameplate commemorating his 1982 World Series Championship!

STL City Crossbody purse item
STL City Crossbody purse
$25

Starting bid

Go out in style with this STL City crossbody purse!

Autographed Curtis Joseph Hockey Stick item
Autographed Curtis Joseph Hockey Stick
$215

Starting bid

Blues fan favorite Curtis Joseph autographed hockey stick with inscription!

Famous "Sandlot" Movie from 1993 Art Piece item
Famous "Sandlot" Movie from 1993 Art Piece
$200

Starting bid

Famous "Sandlot" Movie from 1993 Art Piece depicting the characters and a replica of the infamous Babe Ruth signed ball!

Cooperstown Doubleday Bourbon item
Cooperstown Doubleday Bourbon
$60

Starting bid

A blend of young and older, more complex bourbons, it drinks remarkably well, like a fine "older" bourbon should. Filled in our patented, specialty baseball decanter, this bourbon makes a great sipping spirit.

Jimmy Buffet Art item
Jimmy Buffet Art
$200

Starting bid

Jimmy Buffet Margaritaville art celebrating the artist with facsimile signature!

Charcoal drawings of the 3 Busch Stadiums item
Charcoal drawings of the 3 Busch Stadiums
$125

Starting bid

Local St. Louis artist, Joseph Bodus, created this unique pencil drawing of the 3 Busch Stadiums. Certificate of Authenticity included.

Under the Colorado Sky - A Night at Red Rocks item
Under the Colorado Sky - A Night at Red Rocks
$3,120

Starting bid

This Experience for 2 Includes: - Tickets to a show of your choice at Red Rocks Amphitheater

- 3-night stay at the Limelight Hotel Denver in a deluxe room

- Winspire booking & concierge service for seamless planning


Napa Valley Tasting Escape item
Napa Valley Tasting Escape
$2,400

Starting bid

This experience for 2 includes:


- Handwritten Wines Bread & Butter Tasting Experience

- Schramsberg Winery Cave Tour and Tasting

- 3-night stay at The Setting Inn Napa Valley

- Daily breakfast featuring Thomas Keller's Bouchon Bakery pastries

- Winspire booking & concierge service for seamless planning

Tee Off at Torrey Pines item
Tee Off at Torrey Pines
$5,400

Starting bid

This Experience for 2 Includes: - 3-night stay in a Signature Guestroom at The Lodge at Torrey Pines - 1 round of golf per person at the North Course - 1 round of golf per person at the South Course - Winspire booking & concierge service

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!