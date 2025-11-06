The Therapy Fund Foundation's Silent Auction

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$40.00 Gift Certificate- The art and science of beer. Locations in Capitol Hill, Ballard, and Kenmore
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Whether you’ve heard it called sensory deprivation, isolation tanks, or R.E.S.T.—it all refers to the same thing: floating. Retail value: $160
Starting bid
Whether you’ve heard it called sensory deprivation, isolation tanks, or R.E.S.T.—it all refers to the same thing: floating. Retail value: $60
Starting bid
A beautifully handmade journal wrapped in bold African print fabric. Perfect for notes, intentions, creative ideas, or gifting. Once of a kind, vibrant, and full of cultural pride.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 2 pints of ice cream or sorbet ($25 value) from Creamy Cone Cafe a Black woman owned ice cream company.
Starting bid
$50.00 Gift Certificate to Cafe Avole, where culture and community meet over every cup. Inspired by the traditions of Ethiopian coffee.
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